With a week to go until Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty releases, studio Team Ninja and publisher Cow Tecmo Both are hoping to lift player spirits by releasing a second public demo, which is now available for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC.This new free trial version of the game will also allow the transfer of save data for those who get the final version, and will start todayto Monday 9:00 CETsupply.

During the demo, players will be able to enjoy the first two chapters of the Three Kingdoms fantasy epic, and will also have access to the online multiplayer feature. Additionally, just by trying out the demo and transferring save files, they’ll get the Crouching Dragon Helmet item, and those who get the game before March 16th will also get the White Tiger Armor.

Crouching Dragon: Fallen Dynasty will also be one of the first day games on Xbox Game Pass on consoles and PC. Check out the launch trailer below.

