Glorious released the demo version of the completely new work “Wolong: The Fall of the Sky” at the 2022 Tokyo Game Show. Regarding the demo version, we interviewed the producer Fumihiko Yasuda and the developer and producer Mako Yamaji, and let them talk about the game. how to play.

At this stage, the development progress is about 70%. This trial version is open to collect player bases. I hope to make adjustments to the full version to make players satisfied as much as possible.

Go!The trial version runs until September 26th

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S trial versions of “Wolong: The Fall of the Sky” are currently open for download and will end at 14:59 on September 26. You can provide opinions through an online questionnaire.

The in-game item “Wolong Pocket Sun” can be obtained by clearing the special code (also available in the official version).

After the explanation of the two producers, I learned that Team Ninja had used some Chinese martial arts moves as early as the “Fight to the Death” series.

However, compared with boxing and kung fu, it was the first time to use weapons to perform martial arts actions in “Wolong: The Fall of the Sky”. Therefore, some martial arts instructors from movies were invited to assist and consult, and then the martial arts moves were presented in the game.

According to our understanding, “Wolong Cangtian” has been in development from the early stage to the present. A lot has changed and a lot of tweaks have been made. The demo version released this time is quite close to the development team’s great effect, including the “resolving” system for counterattacks.

Although “resolve” means “take the enemy’s attack and then counterattack”, in the face of the enemy’s continuous pursuit, Yasuda’s producer explained that “resolve” is a flexible resisting move that can occur during the enemy’s attack.

In other words, it doesn’t matter if you miss it. If the enemy attacks more than ten times in a row and then takes another charge attack, the player can also wait for the charge time to resolve.

Does the addition of “Resolve” make blocking and evasion false? The producer of Yasuda believes that this may indeed happen, but if it cannot bring a better feel and satisfaction at this stage, the development team will make adjustments afterwards, and invite players to respond through the experience questionnaire.

You can directly see the strength of the “morale”

One of the features of “Wolong: The Fall of the Sky” is the visible value “morale”. The development team revealed that although the “invisible” morale value can maintain a sense of immersion.

However, the “visible” value can deepen the sense of game strategy. For example, players can choose to challenge strong enemies with high morale, or abuse soldiers with large gaps.

Also, even among enemies of the same type, there will be differences in morale. In short, players, please grasp the combat strength of both the enemy and the enemy!

Notable. Although the “morale” level can be seen, the development team’s intention is not to let players concentrate on the “farmer” morale level; on the contrary, players can use morale-boosting items, or use methods to weaken the enemy’s morale, or even make good use of the aforementioned The “resolving” was surprisingly successful.

I feel that enemies with a morale level difference of more than 3 are particularly difficult to fight. The development team encourages players to use more items and combat skills to solve high-level low-level enemies. After all, defeating powerful enemies has a chance to obtain better virtual equipment.

In addition, just like the familiar “Five Elements” attributes of gold, wood, water, fire and soil, players can get certain effects by investing points, and some may weaken the enemy’s momentum, etc. You can adjust them according to your own play style.

Compared with “Nioh”, which tells the meaning of “continuous rebirth” through the plot, “Wolong”…? The development team sold a key here: “It will be explained in the plot, this is a very important point.」

Presumably, many people in the experience version of “Wolong: Fall of Heaven” must be deeply impressed by the four characters of “Failure”. After inquiries, they learned that the four-character display that frequently appears in the game is the symbol that the development team hopes to be in line with the world view.

For example, winning “overcoming the enemy and winning” brings instant satisfaction. Because the development team has many members of the Chinese language department, everyone’s opinions are consulted during the process.

Compared with the “Wood Spirit” in “Niwang”, was asked if “Wolong: The Fall of the Sky” also has a similar character?

The producer of Yasuda revealed that considering the lack of cute characters in the theme of Diablo Three Kingdoms, it may seem too serious. Although the trial version has not yet been installed, everyone will see it in the official version.

There can only be a maximum of 3 characters in a single game, it turned out to be…

Based on the past experience of “Nioh”, considering that too many people participate in multiplayer fighting, the sense of participation of individual characters will be weakened. Therefore, the development team has only arranged a maximum of 3 characters in a single game, that is, one player and one messenger NPC. , Summon a friend.

However, because the background of “Wolong: Fall of the Heavens” is the Three Kingdoms era, the most famous of the Three Kingdoms era are Taoyuan Sanjieyi, Sanying and Lu Bu and other classics, so the three characters also have such associations.

Finally, Yasuda Fumihiko invited all players to download the trial version together, and put forward a lot of ideas and opinions.