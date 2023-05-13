Wolt starts in Vienna – competitor to Lieferando and Foodora

The delivery services industry is currently in transition. After the huge hype of the Corona period, there is a strong consolidation on the market, many companies are bought up, often by the Turkish giant Getir. At the same time, major changes are currently taking place in the services that still exist, also in Austria. Mjam is changing its name to Foodora in this country, Flink and Jokr have withdrawn from Austria and Gurkerl.at is undergoing restructuring. Now a new player is entering the domestic market: Wolt from Finland.

Wolt wants to be a “supplier of everything”.

Today Wolt starts his delivery service in Vienna. Initially, the company wants to establish itself only as a supplier of food, but in the long term it should serve as an “everything supplier”. With e-bikes and cars, Wolt then brings different goods to the customers, especially from local suppliers, who are supposed to have a new distribution channel. According to Wolt, it is not a lightning-fast delivery service that has to be at the door in just ten minutes, like the Gorillas service recently bought by Getir. Instead, the company promises delivery in under 30 minutes.

“At Wolt, the focus is primarily on the customer experience. In addition to the delivery service, we also offer local support that can solve problems within a minute. We are down-to-earth and reliable and want to build up a long-term business in Austria,” says Clemens Brugger, Country Manager of Wolt in Austria. The Helsinki-based company cooperates with restaurants, grocery stores and other local businesses.

Don’t be afraid of competition

Wolt was founded in 2014 and merged with the US group DoorDash in 2022. DoorDash operates in 27 countries today. In addition to Austria, the Wolt brand is already active in 23 countries. The radius in which Wolt distributes deliveries is around four kilometers. The fees depend on the distance and start at one euro. Customers can see in advance how high the delivery fee is, according to Brugger there are no hidden prices.

With the entry into Austria, Wolt is now in direct competition with the other two major local players, Lieferando and Foodora. But Clemens Brugger is not worried about a possible three-way battle between the delivery services, preferring to concentrate on his own company. The fact that the delivery service boom has subsided is also no cause for concern. “There is still a trend towards convenience and good growth rates are still possible, even if the gold rush mood is over,” says Brugger.