Wolters Kluwer supports ODCEC national championship

Concluded the national football championship and the Italian cup of the ODCECsponsored by Coni and the Municipality of Milan and supported by Wolters Kluwer.

The Lombard capital hosted the semi-finals and finals of the national football championship and the Italian cup of the Order of Chartered Accountants and Accounting Experts. In the final stages of the championship, which saw the participation of 15 teams from all over Italy, the teams of the Orders of Bergamo, Bari, Benevento and Palermo qualified, while the teams of the Orders of Salerno, Milan, Trani and Foggia gain access to the final stages of the Coppa Italia.

The “two days” of football, supported by Wolters Kluwer, was organized by the Order of Milan which, through its amateur sports association, acted as a testimonial to the “Boccioli di Vita” project which aims to raise funds for the creation of a pediatric operating theater at the “Vittore Buzzi” children’s hospital.

The support of Wolters Kluwer Italy

In a positive mix of sport and charity, the eight finalist teams competed for the victory of the championship and the Italian cup of the ODCEC 2023 edition.

Wolters Kluwer Italia directly supported the Milanese “final four” and indirectly made itself known on the shirts of the Order of Salerno team, which this year competed for the conquest of the Italian Cup.

GAM Solutions of Salerno, partner of Wolters Kluwer Italy, has been sponsoring the Salerno team for some editions of these football competitions of the National Order. The logo stood out on the Campania uniform this year as well Genyathe innovative cloud solution by Wolters Kluwer Italia, which has given a digital innovation breakthrough to the activities of countless Italian professionals.

Mario Morretta, CEO of GAM Solutions

In addition to supporting professionals in our province and region with Wolters Kluwer Italia’s digital solutions, we have also chosen to support them in the ODCEC national football tournament. The harmony that binds us to the Salerno accountants goes beyond the profession and is also achieved through the common passion for football. Reaching the final stage in Milan was a huge success for the Order of Salerno team, but also for us at GAM Solutions.

The Coppa Italia final was played at the Arena Civica in Milan and saw the team of the Order of Milan prevail while the national championship was won by the team of the Order of Bari.