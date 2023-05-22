Wolters Kluwer, user-friendly software development

For by Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting Italia the user is at the center of attention: software development is driven by operational efficiency and the desire to provide accurate data, to achieve greater satisfaction.

Lara Gaudino, associate director and UX manager di Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting Italia explains what it means to innovate software intended for professionals and businesses. “Change the point of view! We do not think as developers but as users. That’s how we started the project Genya”.

In the development of software dedicated to professionals and businesses, Wolters Kluwer therefore overturns the paradigm and puts the operator at the centre.

The development of the Genya ecosystem is the classic example of a paradigm shift. We have not renewed a tool that would take stock, for example, but we have developed a new tool that would allow even the less expert to take stock. A concept of usability, of intuitive use, of a mental process that is not forced but spontaneous, this has become the Genya universe. A considerable effort in writing “from scratch” of every single line of the program, but always keeping in mind that the goal is to satisfy both the fulfillment and the user’s satisfaction. If we then add to this that the solutions of the Genya world bring more efficiency, collaboration and effectiveness to the Firm, we have achieved our goal and we are also promoting the spread of digitalisation.

Lara Gaudino in his activity he tries to direct digital developments precisely in the direction of «personas» understood as users and explains:

Digitization is an unstoppable, very fast and omnivorous process. We believe that directing technological evolution towards maximum usability and also towards the pleasure of using it, even in the world of professional technology, is essential both to help the digitization process and to make access to the software easier.

User-friendly software development

The evolution from an idea or a need to a software product is essentially the journey of a road, but rather complex. A journey traveled by analysts, computer technicians, engineers and today also UX designers, psychologists, cognitive science experts. The final result, which undergoes hours and hours of testing and tuning, is a digital tool that fulfills the purpose for which it was developed, but does so in a much more accessible way for the operator. Learning to use shouldn’t be complex, but logical, intuitive. This is because today thousands of data are extrapolated from every digital tool that the company or firm needs to build commercial, administrative and financial strategy paths.

Digital tools that diversify and expand their production capacities and for this must be accessible, they must make themselves usable to grant a clear view of their overall output.

Usability has become a keyword at Wolters Kluwer

Lara Gaudino

It has become essential to look at the user. Innovation passes through the “person”, the ideal user for whom the new product is intended. Even in the world of software for professionals this is increasingly true. It’s more tiring, but it’s really innovation. Genya’s development experience is the path to innovation in the software world. Effective and efficient programs but developed with a different point of view, that of the user. It was exciting and certainly a success because it subsequently led to the development of an entire Genya ecosystem. Andrea Gazzaniga

The technological frontier moves a little further every day. The speed of calculation, the extraction of data and information, the automation of processes will always be challenges to reach higher goals, but at the same time we must consider the user, his contribution to the process, his satisfaction in working.

In the development, even of professional software, the user must be at the centre.