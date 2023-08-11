Woman behind the German Amazon Alexa in an interview about AI and prejudice

By Andreas Kötter | Aug 11, 2023 at 4:45 p.m

Anyone who knows Alexa also knows Tana-Maria Schächtele. And vice versa, at least a little bit. Because Schächtele is responsible for the German personality of the voice of Amazon. In an interview with TECHBOOK, she spoke about her career path, hurdles, women in tech and AI.

Tana-Maria Schächtele was born in Düsseldorf and actually comes from the fashion industry. She has been working for Amazon since 2016 and has been part of the Alexa team since 2020, which she now heads as “Head of Personality & Brand Germany / Alexa / Amazon”. We had the opportunity to talk to the woman behind the German Alexa in more detail.

Ms Schächtele, what kind of “person” is Alexa?

First of all, it is important for me to emphasize that Alexa is not a “human”, but a cloud-based, personal artificial intelligence that makes interaction as natural as possible. Alexa is meant to be intelligent but also approachable, helpful, respectful and entertaining while having a strong connection to Germany and the German language. My team is responsible for this. We look at the characteristics of Alexa and give the voice service a personality, so to speak.

How much Tana-Maria Schächtele is in Alexa?

Good question! Smart, trusting, playful, empathetic, inclusive. These are some of the traits that we feel are central to developing Alexa’s personality. But there are also qualities that I value in others and of course I try to live by. In general, it is exciting to help define how millions of people in Germany experience interaction with Alexa every day and which characteristic properties are assigned to Alexa. What many might not suspect: there is a lot of German in Alexa.

How exactly is this noticeable?

We have a local German speaking team working to make the experience as familiar as possible for our German speaking customers. This includes the manner of expression, Alexa’s preference for idioms, but also individual sentences in the most common German dialects, such as Bavarian or Swabian. Well-known German personalities such as Barbara Schöneberger, Anke Engelke or Dr. Barbara Sturm, are or were part of the content that customers can access about us – just ask Alexa for a joke by Barbara Schöneberger.

Conversely, has Alexa also shaped Tana-Maria Schächtele in recent years?

Yes, working on Alexa has also influenced my everyday life. It has become more diverse and also more local! While in the fashion industry I was only thinking about one topic and more with the avant-garde, I am now more concerned with the mainstream and several areas at the same time. I laugh a lot more at work – part of our job is determining Alexa’s humor. I also enjoy being less on my smartphone thanks to voice control of timers and music, for example – especially when doing yoga, meditating or cooking.

Did Alexa have to contend with prejudice, or was there ever a thought of making an Alex the “mouthpiece” or contact person for and for Amazon instead of an Alexa?

Alexa is not an Amazon mouthpiece, but a personal AI that can support customers in many areas of their everyday lives. Alexa is non-partisan and has no gender. There are not only two different voice options, but also a total of five different so-called activation words to start an interaction with Alexa. In addition to “Alexa”, customers can also use “Amazon”, “Computer”, “Echo” or “Ziggy”. You can address Alexa with “she” or “he” or, like I do, with “it”.

How good is Alexa at gendering?

Give it a try. We made a conscious decision in the company to change. That’s why Alexa does it too.

There is no question that Alexa lives diversity; but how important is it in terms of inclusion, or what can it do for inclusion?

Alexa stands for diversity, integration, inclusion and equal opportunity. This is not only reflected in Alexa’s answers. We want our personal AI to be usable by everyone. Thanks to the intuitive control by voice, Alexa can help people to get information, to cope with their everyday life, to communicate with each other, to control technical devices or to be entertained. A study by the Fraunhofer Institute and the Red Cross has shown, for example, that Alexa can reduce loneliness in older people and thus increase mental and physical well-being. Thanks to Alexa, people with disabilities often have a more self-determined life. These are just a few examples of the positive role Alexa can play in inclusion.

Does Alexa sometimes scare you a bit (keyword: “AI”)?

No. Quite the opposite. Our vision is that Alexa will become a personal assistant, advisor and companion for our customers. The positive feedback from our customers about Alexa and the role it plays in their lives motivates us every day to offer them an even better experience. Of course, we are aware of the associated responsibility and take it very seriously.

Even if you serve the content rather than the tech area, a certain level of understanding of the new technologies is essential today. What influence did “Tech” have on your career planning?

I hadn’t planned a career in tech at the time. My career is probably a good example that this industry offers many roles that seem atypical at first glance and that career changers also open up opportunities. Thanks to my know-how in the fashion industry and my experience in consulting, I joined Amazon in the fashion sector. In 2020 I became aware of the position in the Alexa team. What I found exciting about the job description at the time was that it was about a role in creative direction for an AI. And it is indeed a very creative role – I was then able to acquire the necessary technical know-how over time.

Was there something like an aha moment?

During my time at Amazon, there were a few aha moments. One I remember fondly: a friend told my partner’s daughter that she could now use Alexa to call Santa. To which the daughter replied that she knows the person who worked on the feature. I think that was a moment when I realized that I can really reach a lot of people with my work and make them happy.

Did you have role models?

In my early days at Alexa, Toni Reid was definitely a big role model. As a trained anthropologist, she showed me how you can set and achieve new goals with curiosity, passion and courage. She started at Amazon in the human resources department, had also worked in the Amazon Video team in between and was later responsible for the Alexa experience. In general, I am fascinated by women who consistently implement their own vision. I am grateful to be surrounded by many strong, determined friends and colleagues who continue to inspire and spur me on.

What are the stages of your career so far?

I’ve always been curious and didn’t want to be pigeonholed. So I took my first steps in journalism parallel to an internationally oriented business degree. I worked night shifts to publish fashion-focused articles for various blogs and dailies. After that I worked in customer relationship management for a luxury brand in the fashion sector. In order to gain the broadest possible experience at a strategic level, I was employed in classic management consulting before I started in the retail sector at Amazon in 2016. In 2020, after 15 years in the fashion industry, I jumped at the opportunity to join the Alexa team in a position combining creative direction, marketing and project management.

Have you struggled with prejudice?

Especially at the beginning of my career there were moments when I was not taken seriously, put in a drawer or judged by men on the outside. I never felt that way with Amazon. What I really appreciate here are the many company-side approaches to create a diverse and inclusive work environment. Ultimately, it’s like this: the more colorful and diverse our teams are, the better we can map and understand the needs of our customers. At the same time, the issue of visibility plays a major role in social perception when it comes to equality and diversity. It is all the more important that women see how important their diverse talents are for companies in all sectors.

Is missionary work still needed, or have things started to move on a broad basis?

I can only speak for Amazon. We design our working methods and processes to be as inclusive as possible in order to provide conditions that do not disadvantage or favor any groups. Good employee development processes, a fair remuneration program with objective criteria and flexible working models are essential for this. Training also helps to counteract unconscious perception errors – be it when hiring employees or in career development – or to make teams and meetings more inclusive. In my view, we are on the right track. But as we like to say internally, it’s always day one in this area too. We have to constantly question ourselves, get feedback from employees and constantly adapt processes and structures.

If renowned institutes such as the Boston Consulting Group establish that there is a direct connection between the diversity in a company and its ability to innovate, why are some companies that are probably otherwise literally hanging on the every word of these consultants not guided by these results?

It’s hard for me to judge from afar. We see that diversity is a key innovation factor at Amazon. But not only that – it’s just right. We want everyone to be able to get involved, shape their careers and come to work as they are. Regardless of individual life plans or family planning.

In view of the shortage of skilled workers, especially in technical professions, is a resource that has hardly been used up to now – women’s power – willfully wasted?

For Amazon I can say no. We offer interesting jobs in almost all areas – and when it comes to filling vacancies, we don’t think in terms of the grids that may still be widespread elsewhere. The most important thing for us is the right set of skills and enthusiasm for the task. Gender doesn’t matter. Our flat hierarchies, clear development and advancement opportunities, change opportunities within the company, the rapid assumption of responsibility and the international environment also promote careers.

Last but not least, what advice would you give to young women today who might be interested in a tech career but don’t know how to go about it?

No matter in which area – whether in tech or somewhere else – the steps are always similar in principle: research, get feedback and then try it out. A quick online search can quickly find someone who already has a job that sounds exciting, or who works at a company that inspires you. What speaks against writing to this person and asking for a short interview? No one dislikes sharing their or his own experience. I also think it’s important to think about the environment in which you want to work. My father always said: With your job, you choose your primary social environment. It is therefore important to choose an environment that inspires you and provides the right basis for your physical and mental health.

