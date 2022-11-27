Home Technology Won the Best New Actor Award as soon as he debuted丨In 2020, he was selected as the 7th most beautiful face in the Asia-Pacific region——Saint Suppapong Udomkaewkanjana
Won the Best New Actor Award as soon as he debuted丨In 2020, he was selected as the 7th most beautiful face in the Asia-Pacific region——Saint Suppapong Udomkaewkanjana

Won the Best New Actor Award as soon as he debuted丨In 2020, he was selected as the 7th most beautiful face in the Asia-Pacific region——Saint Suppapong Udomkaewkanjana

In 2018, Saint Suppapong made his debut by starring in the campus youth drama “Unexpected Love”, cooperating with Perth Tanapon Sukumpantanasan, who is also a new Thai star, and won the 2019 KAZZ Awards Best New Actor Award and 2019 Line TV for this drama The best screen couple, the popularity is second to none! In 2020, Saint Suppapong and Zee Pruk Panich starred in the BL drama “Fate to Swear You”, in which he played a part-time tutor Tutor. The on-screen couple ZeeSaint made Saint Suppapong’s popularity even higher. In 2020, Saint Suppapong will still be able to rely on his tall and strong figure, excellent face and high popularity among many popular handsome actors in the mainland drama “Chen Qingling” and Thai drama “Cohabitation with Love”, which are popular in Thailand. Won the seventh place in the Asia-Pacific Most Beautiful Face in 2020.

