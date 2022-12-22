[The following content is the original text of the information provided by the manufacturer]
In this press release, we will introduce the combat system of this work:
Incarnation of various forms, bravely enter the dangerous maze
Attack and Defense: Human Form
At the beginning of the game, the protagonist will embark on an adventure with a human body. In human form, the protagonist holds a shield in his left hand and a sword in his right, defends against attacks with the shield, and cuts down enemies with a one-handed sword. The human protagonist has excellent basic stats and is able to cope with different situations. However, it is of course impossible for the main character to remain in human form forever…
Flame Breath: Lizardman Form
When the protagonist defeats the first dragon, he will be cursed and become a lizardman, which is also the first animal form unlocked by the player. Lizardmen can spew flames to attack enemies, but cannot defend with shields. Flame has a longer attack range than a one-handed sword, so the Lizardmen are good at medium-range combat. In addition, this form is also immune to lava damage.
Quick and Quick: Rat Man Form
The Ratman is small in size, agile and flexible. In addition to being able to freely pass through narrow gaps, it can also climb walls and even walk on ceilings. It is a form that is very suitable for exploring maps. The same as the human form, the rat man can fight with a sword and shield, and the shield in his hand can increase the chance of survival.
Free Swim: Murloc Form
Perhaps it can be imagined from the name that the special ability of the murloc form is precisely swimming. After becoming a murloc, players can swim in the ocean and explore the secrets of the deep sea to their heart’s content. However, the attack power of the murloc form is slightly inferior to other forms, and it is replaced by a relatively good defense power.
Master Swordsman: Lion Form
The lion form can be said to be a form specialized in combat. The lion man with excellent swordsmanship can not only attack the enemies in front, but also swing the long sword to kill the enemies above and below. In addition, this form also has excellent defensive power, suitable for dealing with the enemy head-on.
Soaring the Sky: Hawkman Form
Of all the forms, only the Hawkman can soar freely in the sky. Through Hawkman’s flying ability, players can explore more new maps and fly over areas full of difficult enemies. However, Yingman’s frontal combat ability is relatively low, and he can’t swim. If he dives forcibly, his health will be deducted. Therefore, extra care is required when handling.
Product Information
Game name: Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap (Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap)
Developer: Lizardcube
Publisher: Dotemu
Publisher in Asia and Japan: Game Source Entertainment
Game Genre: Platform Action Adventure
Corresponding platform: PlayStation5
Release date: January 20, 2023
Suggested selling price: HK$238 / US$29.99 / NT$990 / 4,380 yen (4,818 yen including tax)
Game classification: protection level
Game subtitles: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, English, Korean
© SEGA / LAT 2022, all rights reserved. © Dotemu 2022, all rights reserved. Developed by Lizardcube. Licenced and published by Game Source Entertainment.