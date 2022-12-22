Game Source Entertainment (GSE) announced that the action-adventure game “Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap” launched by developer Lizardcube and publisher Dotemu will be released on PlayStation5 on January 20, 2023 . The independent team Lizardcube presents “Wonder Boy III: The Dragon’s Trap” launched on the SEGA Master System in 1989 in a new hand-painted animation style, and reinterprets 8bit music in a modern style, so that new and old players can experience the charm of classic works .

[The following content is the original text of the information provided by the manufacturer]

In this press release, we will introduce the combat system of this work:

Incarnation of various forms, bravely enter the dangerous maze

To count the biggest feature of the combat system in this game, it must be the changeable body shape. As a remake of the classic Galaxy Castlevania game, “Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap” naturally attaches great importance to exploration and combat on the 2D map. As the story progresses, players will incarnate into five animal forms including Lizardman, Ratman, Murloc, Lionman and Eagleman. In addition to having different combat abilities, each form has different areas that can be visited and explored, so that players can maintain a sense of freshness during the journey. Only by utilizing the respective abilities of each form can we survive in the perilous maze and defeat dragons and monsters.

Attack and Defense: Human Form

At the beginning of the game, the protagonist will embark on an adventure with a human body. In human form, the protagonist holds a shield in his left hand and a sword in his right, defends against attacks with the shield, and cuts down enemies with a one-handed sword. The human protagonist has excellent basic stats and is able to cope with different situations. However, it is of course impossible for the main character to remain in human form forever…

Flame Breath: Lizardman Form

When the protagonist defeats the first dragon, he will be cursed and become a lizardman, which is also the first animal form unlocked by the player. Lizardmen can spew flames to attack enemies, but cannot defend with shields. Flame has a longer attack range than a one-handed sword, so the Lizardmen are good at medium-range combat. In addition, this form is also immune to lava damage.

Quick and Quick: Rat Man Form

The Ratman is small in size, agile and flexible. In addition to being able to freely pass through narrow gaps, it can also climb walls and even walk on ceilings. It is a form that is very suitable for exploring maps. The same as the human form, the rat man can fight with a sword and shield, and the shield in his hand can increase the chance of survival.

Free Swim: Murloc Form

Perhaps it can be imagined from the name that the special ability of the murloc form is precisely swimming. After becoming a murloc, players can swim in the ocean and explore the secrets of the deep sea to their heart’s content. However, the attack power of the murloc form is slightly inferior to other forms, and it is replaced by a relatively good defense power.

Master Swordsman: Lion Form

The lion form can be said to be a form specialized in combat. The lion man with excellent swordsmanship can not only attack the enemies in front, but also swing the long sword to kill the enemies above and below. In addition, this form also has excellent defensive power, suitable for dealing with the enemy head-on.

Soaring the Sky: Hawkman Form

Of all the forms, only the Hawkman can soar freely in the sky. Through Hawkman’s flying ability, players can explore more new maps and fly over areas full of difficult enemies. However, Yingman’s frontal combat ability is relatively low, and he can’t swim. If he dives forcibly, his health will be deducted. Therefore, extra care is required when handling.

Satisfy different players, freely choose the difficulty

Do you feel daunted when you hear the description of “classic hardcore game”? The game provides three difficulty levels for players to choose from. Even if you are not a master of action games, you can still enjoy the rich and varied combat system of “Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap”, without worrying about the high entry threshold of the game.

Product Information