Wong Kar Wai actress responds to backlash – Resident Evil 4

Lily Gao, who voiced Ada Wong in Resident Evil 4 Remake, has responded to the criticism the game has faced since its release.

We recently reported that Gao Zhisheng had deleted her Instagram following harassment by gamers, but now she’s hitting back at the same Instagram account.

“It is an honor to be the first Asian actor to play Ada in a Resident Evil video game, and I will always be grateful to our producers and directors for their decision to act realistically. Unfortunately, with The release of the game, too, brought with it the familiarity of ‘I don’t belong,'” Gao continued, “while criticism was to be expected, this isn’t the first time actors of color have faced racism and sexism for their participation Harassment. Inauthentic casting perpetuates unhealthy images and further dehumanizes the communities they seek to reflect. It is time we stop exploiting only sexualized, pornographic and mystical Asian women and make room for respect Every kind of Asian woman. My Ada is a survivor. She’s kind, fair, smart, and funny. She’s unpredictable, resilient, and definitely not a stereotype.

Gao Zhisheng seemed to stand firm against wave after wave of harassment. It is worth noting that although there are still some loud people chasing Gao Zhisheng, after the harassment was exposed, many fans expressed their support for her.

