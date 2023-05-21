WordPress at risk: security alert! Several IT vulnerabilities reported

There is a current IT security warning for WordPress. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for WordPress on May 17th, 2023. Several vulnerabilities have been discovered regarding the use of this software, which can be exploited by attackers. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the product open source WordPress are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Wordpress 6.2.1 Release (Stand: 16.05.2023).

Several vulnerabilities reported for WordPress – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 4,7

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,1

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” with a base score of 4.7.

WordPress Bug: Description of the attack

WordPress is a PHP based open source blog system.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in WordPress to perform a cross-site scripting attack, bypass security protections, disclose information, perform a CSRF attack, or cause unknown effects.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-2745 traded.

Systems affected by the WordPress vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Open Source WordPress < 6.2.1 (cpe:/a:wordpress:wordpress)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

WordPress 6.2.1 release dated 2023-05-16 (17.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://wordpress.org/news/2023/05/wordpress-6-2-1-maintenance-security-release/

Version history of this security alert

This is the 2nd version of this IT security notice for WordPress. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

05/17/2023 – Initial version

05/19/2023 – CVE-2023-2745 added

