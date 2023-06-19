Work, silent revolution in progress: career is no longer the priority

Balance and flexibility. These are the new buzzwords of the world of Workboth nationally and globally. It is what emerges from Talent Trends 2023the latest survey conducted by the international recruiting company PageGroup. The research involved 69,532 workers worldwide, 5,746 in Italy.

The study highlights a cultural and approach change that is revolutionizing the world of work, usually ascribed to the consequences of the pandemic but actually taking place for much longer. The fundamental assumption that emerges from what PageGroup calls “Silent Revolution” is that thework-life balance it is no longer negotiable.

This, in fact, is the main reason for resignation for 23% of Italian workers interviewed, followed by the desire for a promotion (15%), the search for a change of job or profession (11%) and dissatisfaction with pay (10%). For 8 out of 10 professionals then the balance between private life and work is more important than professional success: career is no longer the priority.

This is also why corporate loyalty has lost its appeal. Workers are increasingly willing to explore new opportunities, looking for a job that can guarantee them greater balance. In Italy, although 37% of workers are satisfied with their job, 92% of those hired on permanent contracts would consider theidea of ​​changing job, a figure that rises to 96% for those on temporary contracts. 59% of the Italians involved in the study are currently looking for a new job.

But what are the factors that determine the balance between private and professional life? Talent Trends has identified three: the pay, which must be reviewed on a regular basis to ensure employee satisfaction and talent attraction; there professional growth, or the development of the skills of professionals; and the flexibilitywhich is no longer a privilege to be bestowed in times of crisis but a real universal right of every worker.

These three elements are in fact the motivational factors that most attract professionals who want to change jobs. The first is compensation, indicated by 22% of respondents, followed by growth (16%) and flexibility (14%). Salary is therefore the motivation that most influences the choice of occupation: for 57% of professionals, the salary package is the most important piece of information in a job offer.

Professional growth is also important, more for workers than for companies. In fact, 27% of Italian employers underestimate this aspect, while 64% of them give too much importance to their corporate brand, with the belief that this is enough to retain talent. But professionals today are more aware of their own worth than in the past, and weigh more carefully what the employer can offer versus what they could get elsewhere.

The third element of the balance between private and professional life, flexibility, is no longer considered a benefit, on a par with training, meal vouchers and free gym memberships, but a necessary and personalized condition. The experience of flexibility, in fact, is different for each worker. For 71% of the Italian professionals interviewed it is more important to have flexible working hours, while 77% prefer a hybrid form of work, which is divided between the workplace and home. But be careful: if flexibility represents an incentive in choosing a company, it cannot be the fundamental factor. According to the study, in fact, 57% of employers overestimate the importance of flexibility as a distinctive element of their business.

“Our research demonstrates that a profound change has taken place in the collective consciousness with regard to the relationship with work, which is no longer a priority and a source of personal fulfilment”, he explains Tomaso Mainini, senior managing director Italy & Türkiye of PageGroup. “Today’s professionals want a much more down-to-earth work-life balance and are looking for experience and opportunities to gain skills, rather than long-term employment.”