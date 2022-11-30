The Italians go up Internet more than a third of their life. To be precise, 30 years, 5 months and 19 days, which is more than a third of the time compared to the expectation of average life, which in our country is 82 years.

The data comes from NordVPN, one among the leading VPN service providers (things?) in the world, whose survey was conducted last August on a sample of residents in Italy aged between 18 and 64: simplifying, it is conceivable that they obtained the information from browsing habits of customers. Anonymously, of course.

Eight hours a day, mostly working

The number makes an impression (as it should be), but by doing a couple of calculations we see that the figures add up: according to the research, Italians pass more than 61 hours on the Internet per week, that is over 8 hours a day, for a total of almost 3 days. Which translates into 132 days a year, i.e. more than 30 years of life.

On average, again according to NordVPN data, Italians start surfing the Net just before 9 am (to be precise, at 8:47) and do not disconnect before 10 pm (indeed, 9:53 pm). Worldwide (here is the ranking)we are sixth: we are surpassed by Taiwan, Korea, Mexico, Brazil and Hong Kongwhere an average of over 44 years of life is spent online.

Returning to the Italians, of our connected 61 hours per week, almost 21 are dedicated to work and more than 40 to do other things.





What Italians do online

Other generally understood as hobbies: most of the weekly time of Italians online (7 hours and 44 minutes) is spent doing streaming on Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video; about half an hour less (7 hours and 14 minutes) we spend it on social network such as Facebook, Instagram and especially TikTok.

YouTube and the platforms of video upload they take a large and growing slice of our time: 4 hours and 44 minutes a week, against the 4 hours and 38 minutes of the various Spotify, Apple Music and SoundCloud. Then of course we’re on Google, i.e. a do research online (3 hours and 16 minutes each week), we dedicate 2 hours and 26 minutes to the shopping and another 2 hours and 13 minutes to administrative services such as online banking.

A third of life to be better protected

This last point is one of the most delicate, and it is also why NordVPN commissioned this research. Because online we are often imprudent and perhaps (it’s the company’s idea) we need one virtual private networkwhich protects our data while browsing.

Yes, because the survey also revealed that more than half of Italians (55%) rely on the Internet every day for more or less everything and that 31% rely on the Web for most of their hobbies, a sort of addiction which forces them to share a lot of sensitive information with strangers. Among the most publicly disclosed details are first and last names (in 80.5% of cases), dates of birth (77%), full addresses (63%), professional titles (42%), tax codes (38%) , the various likes we put on social media (30%) and the relationship status (22%). Not only that: the statistics show that one in 5 Italians has publicly revealed their clothing size and even the Bank account details (in 19% of cases).

So, yes: we should learn to defend ourselves better when we’re online. Not because NordVPN tells us to, but because a mistake can happen to anyone. Especially over the span of more than 30 years.

