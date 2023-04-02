Backup Acronis, the company provides numerous opportunities for end users and businesses to take a deeper look at how they approach their digital defenses.

For the occasion, Acronis has developed a handbook for a solid data backup strategy using a basic rule that is as simple as it is effective: the “3-2-1 backup rule”, which recommends making some copies of data and keeping them in different locations, so you always have access to data, no matter what disaster strikes; be it cyber-attacks, natural disasters or other adverse events.

What is 3-2-1 Backup?

Backup is important, but it’s just as important to remember that a backup copy is sometimes not enough. For example, assuming we back up the computer to an external drive that we keep at the office, if the computer crashes, we have the backup copy. However, if a fire were to break out, your computer and external drive would be destroyed and your data lost forever.

While this is rare – but not impossible – it is surprising how many small businesses do not back up their data and many do not survive a cyber disaster

The 3-2-1 backup rule is a data backup strategy that follows the following requirements:

Make three copies of the data: the original data on the primary device and at least two copies.

Use two different storage devices: In this case, it is up to the user to choose the two storage media – PC, external hard drive, USB flash drive, DVD, NAS or cloud storage devices.

Keep one of the backup copies offsite: By keeping the copies in a remote location, you will avoid data loss due to a local disaster or site-specific failure scenario.

The 3-2-1 backup rule is almost two decades old, but still a long way from being applied by everyone, only to find themselves in situations where the data is unrecoverable.

In the past, users relied on hard drives with a capacity of 30GB and backups on CDs. Today’s storage devices include hard drives with capacities up to 22TB and numerous cloud storage media options. Plus, today’s storage issues aren’t just about volume. You need to keep in mind how a specific storage medium handles failover security and contingencies.

How many backup copies should I keep?

According to the 3-2-1 backup rule, you should keep at least two backup copies to protect your data from natural disasters, accidental deletion, hardware failure, and cyberattacks.

While the original data resides on one of the primary devices, the secondary copies do not share the same location; therefore, at least one copy will be safe against several threats. For example, if a natural disaster hits the office, your PC and local storage may be lost forever. However, copying data offsite will be spared.

If you use only one backup, without an offsite copy, you will not be able to start disaster recovery.

Where is the best place to store a full backup?

Having established the 3-2-1 rule – here is also a video that explains it – it is necessary to find the optimal type of support for storing backup copies.

There is no universal support for backup data. Depending on your production data, business operations and backup service provider, you should use a mix of different storage media to ensure business continuity.

Full backups tend to be larger than incremental or differential ones; thus, optical discs (CD/DVD/Blu-Ray) and USB drives can be small to hold them. With this in mind, users are left with two main options for following the 3-2-1 backup rule.

External hard drives

External hard drive is a convenient place to store your important data. It is easy to use, highly portable, and allows for fast data recovery.

One can connect the hard drive to any laptop or PC and manage backups. An external hard drive is also particularly suitable for data recovery on a new computer.

Cloud storage

Backup data stored in the cloud can be accessed from any device at any time as long as you have a stable internet connection. Users who back up small amounts of data can turn to free cloud services: Google Drive, iCloud or Dropbox.

However, if you are running a business and want protection of data critical to your business, it is best to opt for dedicated cloud storage. The same goes for individual users handling sensitive data. On a paid cloud, your data will be encrypted and protected from virtual attacks, ready for needed recovery.

When comparing cloud storage and external hard drives for backup 3-2-1, most businesses should implement a hybrid approach to backup and recovery. As for individuals, the choice depends on the sensitivity of the data being backed up, the backup volume and the budget available.

How often should a full backup be performed?

Full backups are a proven method against data loss. However, full backups require more storage space, bandwidth, and time to create.

For SMBs, a full backup of operational data should be performed at least once a week, with daily incremental or differential backups.

For individual users, full backups can quickly raise storage concerns, especially if you’re using a free cloud or single external hard drive for your 3-2-1 backup approach. If you don’t create much new data on your PC, you can only start a full backup when there is a major data update on your computer.

How long should I keep my backups?

As a general rule, SMBs should keep full system backups for at least two months. A two-month retention rate ensures that you can safely restore a clean copy of your system should the need arise and continue your day-to-day operations smoothly.

As for individual users, you can keep a copy of a full backup on a hard drive indefinitely if you don’t need the extra space.

Why is the 3-2-1 backup method important for data protection?

Data is knowledge and “knowledge is power” as we well know. To be competitive, SMBs need to understand the critical role of 3-2-1 backup in data protection.

Keeping at least three copies of your data is usually enough to recover from any failure scenario.

The 3-2-1 backup strategy ensures that multiple copies of your data can survive various threats. With one backup stored locally and two copies off-site, you can mitigate the effect of natural disasters, human errors and cyber-attacks more effectively.

Also, having two additional copies on different storage devices (for example, a hard drive in a fireproof safe and the cloud) increases the likelihood that at least one of the backups will be available for recovery in any scenario.

Is 3-2-1 the best backup strategy?

The 3-2-1 backup rule has been a basic guideline for nearly two decades. It’s a best practice among cybersecurity professionals, and it’s a good rule of thumb for individual users.

However, the immense increase in ransomware attacks requires strengthening the basic tenets of the 3-2-1 backup strategy. These are redundancy, access and geographic distance. As a result, modern alternatives to the 3-2-1 backup rule have emerged to strengthen backup and recovery for SMBs and individual users. The most important strategies to adopt are the 3-2-1-1-0 and 4-3-2 approaches.

The 3-2-1-1-0 approach

This method reintroduces the idea of ​​an offline (air-gapped) copy. This can be an off-site tape copy, as was the original intention of 3-2-1, or immutable storage in the cloud (meaning the data it contains cannot be modified or changed).

The 4-3-2 approach

This approach requires four copies of data stored in three locations. The first is on-premise, the second at an MSP, and the third at a cloud storage provider. This way, two locations are offsite, ensuring greater data protection against disasters and targeted attacks.