World first: voxeljet presents groundbreaking cold IOB 3D printing technology

(Image source: @voxeljet)

Friedberg near Munich, June 29, 2023. voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET), a leading global provider of industrial 3D printing solutions, presented a groundbreaking innovation at the renowned GIFA 2023: the new Kalt-IOB (Inorganic Binding) 3D printing technology. With this unique process, molds and cores for the foundry industry can be produced from sand and an inorganic binder for the first time without the need for microwave treatment.

For voxeljet, this year’s GIFA was all about inorganics. In addition to the ICP (Industrialization of Core Printing) joint project for BMW, the Bavarian company and its partner Loramendi also presented a new, patent-pending, cold-curing inorganic process technology (cold-IOB). The ICP project is a fully automated production facility that is used in the BMW light metal foundry in Landshut. Within this production cell, cast cores are printed with inorganic binders and then hardened with a microwave. Accordingly, it is a warm process technology.

Cold IOB: low investment and operating costs as well as fewer emissions

For the first time, the new cold IOB technology does not require a microwave and is characterized by lower investment and operating costs. The use of IOB technologies opens up numerous advantages for the foundry industry, e.g. only water vapor is produced during casting instead of harmful gases. This not only reduces emissions, but also improves working conditions in foundries.

“The introduction of cold IOB technology is an important step towards the further spread of printed cores and molds with inorganic binders in the foundry industry,” says Dr. Ingo Ederer, CEO at voxeljet. “Our goal is to provide innovative solutions that not only increase efficiency, but also help promote the sustainability of metal casting.”

The features of the cold IOB process technology and the molds and cores produced with it include high dimensional accuracy, very good detail resolution and edge sharpness as well as the possibility of 3D printing of large molds and cores. In contrast to warm IOB processes, in which printed cores have to be cured and dried with a microwave, voxeljet’s cold IOB technology only requires drying after printing, which takes place outside the machine. This saves customers the high investment and operating costs for industrial microwaves. In principle, the process can be used on all voxeljet platforms. It is currently being tested and offered on the VX1000 and VX1000S printers, and an expansion of the range to include the VX2000 is being considered in the near future.

voxeljet’s strategy takes into account the increasing demand for cold IOB

The application of inorganic binders in the foundry industry, especially in the automotive sector, is becoming increasingly popular. With increasing environmental regulations, demand for inorganically bonded molds and cores is expected to continue to increase. voxeljet strives to expand its leading role in the field of environmentally friendly 3D printing processes and, through this strategic orientation, to make a significant contribution to the sales growth of the voxeljet group.

The cold IOB technology is particularly suitable for the construction of prototypes and medium-sized series and is now commercially available. Interested customers already have the opportunity to order benchmarks.

Image source: @voxeljet

voxeljet is a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand services to industrial and commercial customers. The company’s 3D printers are based on a powder-based, additive manufacturing technology for the production of highly complex components from various materials including sand and plastics. The company offers its 3D printers and on-demand services to industrial and commercial customers in the automotive, aerospace, film and entertainment, art and architecture, engineering and consumer goods sectors. For more information, visit our website www.voxeljet.com or follow us on YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

company contact

AG voxels

Frederik von Saldern

Paul-Lenz-Strasse 1a

86316 Friedberg

0821-7483447

Press contact

EPR Advisors

Sandra Staehr

Maximilianstr. 50

86150 Augsburg

0821-45087917

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

