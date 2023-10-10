World Mail Day: 5 tools for writing emails with AI

Today when we talk about mail we are referring in most cases to electronic mail. The “old” mail resists, but what we exchange online is decidedly more accessible and immediate. The past, however, is not forgotten.

In fact, every year, on October 9th, the World Post Day which commemorates the establishment of the Universal Postal Union which fell on 9 October 1874 in Bern, Switzerland. Sign the start of global communicationsmaking it possible to write and deliver correspondence to anyone (or almost anyone) in the world.

World Post Day was established in 1969. And it is curious that it was cooking in those years the new incarnation of the post: if, in fact, already around 1965 at MIT in Boston some researchers had developed a mailbox system for university students, in 1971 Ray Tomlinson, one of the pioneers of Arpanet who passed away in 2016 at the age of 75, perfected the protocol, although in truth he was working on a system oriented towards file exchange. And he put the various universities involved in the Defense network in contact: it was he who chose the snail as a link between username and destination email address.

Today, sending emails is increasingly simple and it is even easier to write them thanks to the help of artificial intelligence tools. These tools they allow us to summarize concepts, respond automatically and much more.

One of these extensions, i.e. software that can be installed directly on the browser and which operate when necessary, in short when we really need it, is for example ChatGPT Writer which in addition to composing emails it helps the user write any type of textto correct grammatical errors, to paraphrase blocks of text already written, to change the tone of the email or text (extension for Chrome, free).

Or Ai Mails, an add-on designed for Gmail per generate professional and personalized responses with an eye on privacy, as the data remains encrypted with SHA-256 and the key is securely stored in the Gmail account, accessible only by the user. It is precisely an additional tool for Gmail, free of charge.

Merlin, just like the wizard of Arthurian legends, goes much further: it allows the user to select content from a web page and then, by activating the command with the combination Cmd+M (on Mac) or Ctrl+M (on Windows) to open the Merlin box, to decide how to rework or work with that content. You can create responses based on the selected content, or you can summarize and shorten it, change its tone, and so on. In short, Merlin is used for preventive workwhen the response to an email is something more complex than a few formal lines (add-on for Chrome and for Edge, from $14.25 per month).

Instead, return to Gmail ChatSonic, a Chrome extension that churns out email-worthy responses, wipes away long emails and complex conversations, and responds instantly. It’s free for up to 10,000 words per month, then you need to pay 15 dollars every 30 days. Companies can also use it, but the fee increases.

The fifth useful tool for speeding up and making e-mail traffic more peaceful is Compose AI: this is also an extension for Chrome that is automatically activated in every text field it detects, therefore also in other e-mail services, and provides a series of types of emails to write. Like the others, he responds, replies, rewrites, synthesizes and personalizes the writing style. It is currently suspended from the Chrome store due to legal issues related to copyright but the developers plan to bring it back online soon.

Among other things, Google itself has announced some innovations for next year that will serve to improve performance your Gmail inbox is even more secure. The platform, which has 1.8 billion users, intends to reduce unwanted advertising. That is, the usual, omnipresent spam. From 2024, anyone who sends emails to at least 5,000 different addresses in the space of 24 hours will be forced to implement a button in the message to allow recipients to unsubscribe with a single click or tap. The button must be clearly visible in the body of the message and the request must be processed within two days maximum.

Furthermore, the obligation to authenticate messages with the Dkim and Spf protocol, so as to limit identity theft and impersonating fake senders, and all the requirements of the Dmarc (Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance) standard must be met. If that’s not enough, the spam reporting rate for individual accounts must be less than or equal to 0.3%, otherwise Gmail may mark their basic messages as spam and even going so far as to suspend access to the mailbox. Mountain View’s idea, and in this sense we read the talks with Yahoo (which has around 230 million users per month) is to ensure that these mechanisms become industry standards.

