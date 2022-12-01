“A new age of dragons begins here,” Alexstrasza announced in the first trailer for World of Warcraft’s new expansion, Dragonfly. Like every even-numbered year, Activision Blizzard’s MMORPG gave us the chance to embark on a new adventure in Azeroth, saving the world for the ninth time in a row, this time on the back of a dragon. Over the past few weeks we’ve spent a lot of time testing the pre-release beta, and while many of the new features are interesting (and I’d say necessary), we’re left with the same old problem: Dragonflight is what World of Warcraft needs Fresh air, or another stalled expansion? Here are our impressions of what we’ve seen so far.

This time we’re on Dragon Isle, a new area with a story filled with nods to the classic versions of the game, as we travel with Alexstrasza, Nozdormu, and Kalegos, some of the aspects of Dragons in the The first appearance in the game takes us back to Wrath of the Lich King. We all know how much Blizzard loves in-game references, so it’s no coincidence that the classic version of the Lich King expansion came out a few months ago. The new land consists of four “level” regions: the Awakening Coast, filled with rivers, mountains, and elementals; the Plains of On’ahra, the land of centaurs; the Azure Span, inspired by the Dark Hills map; and Tardrasus , the region of the main capital Valdraken. On our journey, we’ll illustrate centaurs, tusks, dragons, and even travel back to the age of Titans with Chromie to help restore the flow and balance of time to the world. In this sense, the reputation of the different parts of the island is very important, and as we progress in each area, we will be able to reap great rewards. All of these maps feature very high mountains, open landscapes, and explorable areas, often accessible by flying.

Here is an ad:

In general, the way to reach level 70 isn’t too different from what we already know in World of Warcraft, as there’s hardly any innovation in the types of quests we have to complete to reach the top level. The most notable aspect in this regard is that in some of them we’ll have to use the new Dragoon feature to ride our custom Drake and race through different maps at full speed. Additionally, Blizzard included a Dragon Race minigame, in which we could complete tracks through different areas for rewards and achievements. The fact is that within the New World, our Drake plays an important role, not only traveling across vast plains and mountains, but also exploring, collecting resources such as ores and herbs, which are located in areas that can only be accessed by flying, Or get stern glyphs that let you improve the skills of this new mount. Admittedly, this new form of flying is fun at first, especially the feel of speed and the maneuvers you can do while in the air and when you land. However, once you get the hang of dynamics, it’s just another flying mount that can move faster than other mounts. It’s worth noting that the customization of the four available drakes was extensive, and we had access to a transformation podium to modify the tail, horns, color, and many other options to customize the look of our new mount.

In the Dragon Isles we can also find Forsaken Edge, the starting point for the new professional game Dracthyr Evoker. We tested the new character, and it looks like a lot of fun, even though it doesn’t pack much of an innovative dynamic. The character movements take a little getting used to at first (controlling a dragon that walks on two legs feels weird), but once you get a feel for the mechanics, it has some interesting aspects. We can choose between two natural feats: Destruction, which is the damage branch, and Preservation, which focuses on healing and ally support. Both use magic as the main element, but you can also launch enemies into the air and glide through the skies in true Demon Hunter style. The use of power-ups is also important, or in other words, our ability to charge the bars for a period of time, after release, the longer they are charged, the stronger they become. Additionally, we can use our stern form to fly at full speed as if we were riding a dragon. Trust me, if you don’t want your eyes to hurt, don’t use stern form flying mounts. I recommend human form, because seeing a dragon with wings on the original duck is a bit… weird. On the other hand, the starting area “Forgotten Edge” is not only visually stunning, with vast landscapes filled with various creatures, but also has a very interesting story and quest chain. As with Pandaren, after completing the initial chain, we have the option to join the Horde or the Alliance.

Another interesting update is the reworked talent system. Borrowing from the more classic versions of the game, the new talent tree offers a more dynamic sense of progression that adds value to every talent point we spend. Gone is the previous expansion system, where we could pick a talent every 5, 10, or 15 levels, and have very little depth (thank you, Blizzard). With this new update, we’ll have a class branch and a specialization branch, opening up a world of possibilities and new builds yet to be discovered. For example, a frost mage will be able to spend points in the wizard branch to use fire abilities like dragon’s breath or blast wave without losing points in his specialty branch (in this case, frost). This is a significant change to our gameplay and class balance to date, and adds value to the choices we’ve made.

Here is an ad:

However, the talent system isn’t the only improved feature of the new expansion. Eighteen years later, Blizzard has finally decided to overhaul its cumbersome career system and outdated interface. With the new career mode we become real craftsmen, in each profession we can focus on making better recipes or collecting better resources through the progression system, we decide what kind of craftsman we want to be. For example, miners will be able to specifically collect Severite (a new mineral) to get more loot when we mine deposits of this type of mineral. Another new feature is the inclusion of a crafting order system where we can ask other players to craft items we cannot access or provide our most unique recipes. We’ll have to see how the system evolves, but from what we’ve seen, it seems like classes will play a bigger role in the game, which is welcome.

As far as the interface goes, while it’s a much-needed implementation, it’s late and they don’t need to wait for a new extension to implement it because it feels like they’re just doing it to sell as something exclusive to Dragonflight. The edit mode is nice, allowing you to move all the elements on the screen around to your liking, which is something we’ve been doing with add-ons for nearly 18 years of the game’s existence. However, I doubt players who are used to using add-ons like Bartender or ElvUI will use Blizzard’s new interface at this time. All in all, it’s a necessary change, but one that shouldn’t be advertised as exclusive.

All in all, after testing most of Dragonflight’s new features, it’s true that many of them improve on what we’ve seen so far (especially after Battle for Azeroth and Shadowlands). Obviously, Blizzard has paid attention to the experience of the classic version, especially in the talent system, and is trying to provide value to world resources through careers. However, we’ll have to see if this new content stalls out for a few months to see if we can enjoy the entire expansion without having to put the game down every few months until something new is released. The new Dragoon flight feature is fun, and the sense of speed while riding a dragon is nice, but it doesn’t significantly change the game. Dragonflight promises to be a really good expansion if Blizzard listens to community feedback and the endgame content doesn’t become repetitive.