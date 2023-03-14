As a grandpa online game that will be in operation for 20 years, World of Warcraft has introduced many innovative gameplays in order to attract users, but this is not enough. It was discovered in the latest patch information that Blizzard is still introducing new tricks, that is, the new The hardcore gameplay, the player’s character cannot die in the game.

Blizzard fans who have played Diablo games should be familiar with the expert mode. Choosing this method to play the game is very difficult, because the game characters cannot die. The equipment was also burned.

Diablo games like this can play this mode. World of Warcraft has not had this mode for so many years, because it takes a long time and energy to make a character in Warcraft.

Now some players in World of Warcraft are also trying this method. Although it is not supported by Blizzard, there are third-party plug-ins. Netizens who choose this method are also willing to gamble and accept the painful price of character death.

In the latest World of Warcraft 10.1 PTR test server, some netizens found some new codes. It seems that Blizzard issued a warning to those players who accept the hardcore mode, which also means that Blizzard is preparing to launch a new hardcore mode to satisfy some player needs.

There is still a lack of detailed information on how Blizzard will do it, but it is very likely that Blizzard launched a dedicated hardcore server, which will not only optimize the delay of this server (Warcraft can easily cause character death due to network lag), but also allow hardcore players. It is convenient to form a team, and there will be no more interference troubles between hardcore and non-hardcore players.

What will happen in the end will be revealed step by step in subsequent tests.

