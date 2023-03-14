Home Technology World of Warcraft will launch a new hardcore gameplay: clear the level with one life, and restart if you die | XFastest News
Technology

World of Warcraft will launch a new hardcore gameplay: clear the level with one life, and restart if you die | XFastest News

by admin
World of Warcraft will launch a new hardcore gameplay: clear the level with one life, and restart if you die | XFastest News

As a grandpa online game that will be in operation for 20 years, World of Warcraft has introduced many innovative gameplays in order to attract users, but this is not enough. It was discovered in the latest patch information that Blizzard is still introducing new tricks, that is, the new The hardcore gameplay, the player’s character cannot die in the game.

Blizzard fans who have played Diablo games should be familiar with the expert mode. Choosing this method to play the game is very difficult, because the game characters cannot die. The equipment was also burned.

Diablo games like this can play this mode. World of Warcraft has not had this mode for so many years, because it takes a long time and energy to make a character in Warcraft.

Now some players in World of Warcraft are also trying this method. Although it is not supported by Blizzard, there are third-party plug-ins. Netizens who choose this method are also willing to gamble and accept the painful price of character death.

In the latest World of Warcraft 10.1 PTR test server, some netizens found some new codes. It seems that Blizzard issued a warning to those players who accept the hardcore mode, which also means that Blizzard is preparing to launch a new hardcore mode to satisfy some player needs.

There is still a lack of detailed information on how Blizzard will do it, but it is very likely that Blizzard launched a dedicated hardcore server, which will not only optimize the delay of this server (Warcraft can easily cause character death due to network lag), but also allow hardcore players. It is convenient to form a team, and there will be no more interference troubles between hardcore and non-hardcore players.

See also  Amsterdam hotel may seek legal action over Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer map - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

What will happen in the end will be revealed step by step in subsequent tests.

source

Further reading:

You may also like

Apple gets new patent for foldable camera lens...

Engraving techniques applied to different metallic materials

companies compete to produce it

GPT4, the artificial intelligence of OpenAi becomes even...

Mother-in-law wants to parasitize her Netflix account!Wife is...

Gary Lineker returns – and takes on Elon...

GPT4, the artificial intelligence of OpenAi becomes even...

Ryzen 9 7950X3D for AM5 ITX platform

Intel recommends that power supply manufacturers uniformly use...

Initial information on the all-electric sedan

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy