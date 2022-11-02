For seven years, French game developer Kylotonn Games has produced and released seven rally games based on the official WRC license, and with this release, KT Racing’s journey is over. They will now lose their license on January 1, 2023, before being taken over by Codemasters, so WRC Generations will be the last rally title Kylotonn Games runs. A swan song. final farewell.

Steering support and FFB are slightly better than WRC 10, but still substandard.

With that in mind, I would have liked to see most of the annoying shortcomings suffered by last year’s version of WRC 10 resolved, but at the same time, the number of significant measures that can be implemented in ten months is of course extremely limited. However, I was expecting a better game than WRC 10, not the same product. This is generation. This is almost identical to WRC 10, so in a fair world it shouldn’t even be called a sequel. Not even close. Generations is, at best, a minimal DLC pack available for free to everyone who buys WRC 10, which is certainly a major concern.

The tracks are great, but they are the same as the WRC 8, WRC 9 and WRC 10.

Let me start with the car physics, I feel like it’s gotten worse since WRC 8, although it feels like KT is trying to find more feel in the tires here by better “analogizing” friction, but at the same time it More slippery and wobbly than ever, which caused me, as a seasoned rally player, to spend 1000 hours in about 20 rally races over the years, swaying down the road almost like I was drunk . The force feedback support for the Fanatec CSL DD and Fanatec DD2 has improved since WRC 10, this time I can feel where the car’s center of gravity is, but this is not a simulator, it’s not intended to be analogous to the feel of a real rally car, whatever the developer How to say. The nearly four-year-old Dirt Rally 2.0 is noticeably better at how speed, friction and gravity are analogized.

The damage modeling when you crash is almost ridiculously bad. The way the crash and the car deform is reminiscent of old PS3 games.

In terms of content volume, KT Games took everything from WRC 8, 9, and 10 and bundled it together in what should perhaps be best described as “KT Games’ best WRC.” The career mode and multiplayer sections of WRC 10 are included here, as are all stages and all classic cars for all three games. The addition of a ranked game mode, KT Games posting weekly challenges online where everyone can participate, then judging and ranking, just like in Dirt Rally 2.0, will likely keep the generations feeling fresh for longer than its predecessor.

Of course, I’ve played quite a few of the four predecessors, which meant I initially skipped the tutorial part and driving school, however, I’ve plunged into career mode, which offers the same experience as the WRC 10. And it’s not a good game mode. Unlucky. The bugs in WRC 10 are included here, and problems can pile up quickly. Just like in last year’s race, I ran over my opponent with odd numbers (like a 122 second gap) in some races, and in the next race, even though I was clean at good pace and had no major mistakes, I could also be 48 seconds behind my computer-controlled opponent. Arbitrary to say the least and frankly impractical because it’s wrong, plus the atmosphere and the feel of the rally are anonymous and rigid at best, which means I’ll get tired of “professionals very quickly” model”.

KT’s game engine has the same strange “white light” problem as the past three WRC games.

Unfortunately, the sound profile is worse again. The sound in this game is horrible, and after having a lot of patience in previous years to give KT Games time to refurbish stuff like this, I’m certainly not impatient now. The vast majority of cars this year also sound like a rocker mixer, and they’ve now cranked up the volume of the gravel hitting the undercarriage, which makes it sound worse than the WRC 10, which itself has terrible audio. The raw, mechanical, metallic, loud squealing volume from a real rally team is completely gone, and the fact that the studio chose not to improve it in three years is just sad.

Classic cars are the best part of the car series, but lack a game mode that lets you do everything with them except the occasional “quick race” stretch.

The other part that isn’t improving here and I also think it’s a very embarrassingly bad part is the presentations and the menus which are generally very hard to use for PCs and lack full mouse support which means you have to sit Navigate down using the keyboard to use the mouse. It’s clear that this is a console game through and through and has been converted to PC, and the fact that the developers haven’t fixed the horrible mouse support that has plagued the series for the past three years makes me sigh, loudly. The PlayStation 5 version is better looking than the PC game (although both versions are ugly) and has a better feature table that doesn’t screw it up, but technically calling it anything other than “last generation” is An outright lie.

There are many mistakes.

PS5 graphics are reminiscent of early PS4 games with little to no collision programming and low-res textures, while for PC this is so badly optimized that it’s almost impossible to pass with AMD Ryzen 45, 64GB working memory The body and the AMD 6950XT Red Devils’ Omen 45L play the game on a triple-screen setup. While I could easily run Assetto Corsa Competizione, Automobilista 2 or Dirt Rally 2.0 on “Ultra” at at least 70 frames per second on three screens, I was forced to set the WRC generation to “Medium” and turn off post Handling the load of effects, though, I’m only getting 24-30 frames per second at best, which is terrible. There’s no true “triple screen” support, no VR, and as I said, the graphics themselves aren’t impressive. These models aren’t as good as the ones in Dirt Rally 2.0, and the damage done to them when you crash looks like it’s taken from the PlayStation 3 generation.

This is an image from the PlayStation 5 game released on November 3, 2022. Not a picture of a PS3 game released on November 3, 2006. Believe it or not.

The only thing I really like about the WRC generation is the stage. The stretch here is amazing. Over the years, KT has created a ton of great tracks and now offers over 100 tracks in this latest game. They are high quality, challenging, fun, unique rally tracks with more variety than any other rally game. Of course it would be more important if the driving feel and graphics were better, and if the sound wasn’t bad, but the truth is, the WRC generation is a mixture of three rally cars whose weaknesses I can no longer turn a blind eye to. On January 1st, 2023, the Dirt Rally 2.0 team at Codemasters will take over the WRC license I’ve been looking forward to for years. I believe and guess that even their first race would be much better than that, which ended up being a pretty mediocre racing experience.