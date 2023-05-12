“World Tree Labyrinth I・II・III HD Remaster” Analysis Series Part 2 “World Tree Labyrinth II” Game Charm “World Tree Labyrinth I・II・III HD REMASTER”

The “Maze of the World Tree” series is a 3D maze RPG game. Players can freely choose 5 adventurers and their skills from a variety of occupations, conquer the unknown maze that is rumored to have a huge treasure hidden in it, and draw an exclusive map while embarking on a great adventure.

The labyrinth has a complex structure and is inhabited by ferocious monsters. On the blank map, mark the passing roads, hidden shortcuts, or helpful plants and minerals, treasure chests, etc., and go to the deepest point.

In this remastered version of “ World Tree Labyrinth I・II・III HD Remaster”, elements such as “selection of difficulty” and “automatic map drawing function” have been added. Three types of adventures that have become more beautiful and easy to play, and dungeons reborn with high-quality, vivid and detailed graphics are waiting for players to explore.

“The Labyrinth of the World Tree II: The Holy Grail of Kings HD REMASTER”:

Inheriting the first work, bringing an evolved version of the adventure experience

story

It is rumored that there is a city in the sky above the “World Tree” in the center of the “Helagard Principality” located in the highlands of the far north of the mainland. One day, I discovered that there was a huge natural labyrinth among the legendary trees, which also covered mysterious ruins and unknown animals and plants! The Grand Duke who ruled the place issued an announcement to the entire continent, hoping to investigate the labyrinth and find out the authenticity of the legend of the castle in the sky.

The legend of the sky city and the vast labyrinth… This is the beginning of a new adventure with Helagard as the stage.

Players challenge the maze with a team of 5, and they can freely choose the occupation and appearance of their teammates. In “The Labyrinth of the World Tree II”, in addition to the 9 occupations in the first series of works, 3 new occupations are added, and a total of 12 occupations are available for selection.

In addition, all occupations in the HD REMASTER version have added a new illustration each, and each occupation has a total of 5 appearances to choose from.

3 new occupations in “The Labyrinth of the World Tree II”

shooter（Defender attribute attack type)

A gunner who is good at using various firearms for long-range attribute attacks.

Power Skill: Supreme Magic Bullet

Has the powerful power to stun enemies.

witch doctor(Center special support type)

A seeker who can use witchcraft with the power of healing and destruction, and is called a witch doctor.

Power Skill: Ancient Witchcraft

Can fully restore HP for all partners and increase all resistance.

pet(forward defense specialization)

A reliable beast that can fight with sharp claws and fangs, and protect its companions with its body.

Power Skill: Ultimate Wound Lick

Can heal the HP and abnormal status of all members of the party.

Adventure guide for “Yggertree Labyrinth II”: Let’s make use of special powerful skills!

Power skills are different from general skills. They are unique skills that all occupations have learned from the beginning, and can be used without consuming TP. As long as the power gauge accumulates to MAX, it can be activated, and the gauge is used to launch attacks or Skills, defense, damage received from enemies, etc. will increase through specific actions.

Power skills of each profession

Alchemist’s powerful skill “Hyperthermia” Unleashes a non-attribute attack on all enemies. Can deal heavy damage regardless of the enemy’s attribute resistance.

Curse Faller’s powerful skill “Yellow Banner Curse”

There is a high probability to add any state of stun, instant death, petrification, fear, curse, poisoning, sleep, paralysis, blindness, etc. to all enemies.

The effects of skills vary depending on the job, and there are various types such as super powerful attack skills, recovery skills that can remove various abnormal conditions, and strengthening skills that increase abilities in one go. Once used, the power meter will reset to zero, so it should be used as a killer weapon at the right time!

Pay attention to the various mechanisms in the sea of ​​trees!

In the sea of ​​trees, there are “big boxes” that contain useful items, and the “sea of ​​trees magnetic axis” that serves as a means of transportation to and from the town. In addition to these helpful things for adventurers, there are also various mechanisms or traps that hinder exploration. There will be situations where you know it is a trap but you can’t open the road if you don’t trigger it… Once you find the trap, set an icon on the map to confirm it.

The “big box” contains props. There will be no monsters hiding in it or traps, once you find it, please open it with peace of mind!

The “Magnetic Axis of Sea of ​​Trees” can connect towns and sea of ​​trees, and can also be used as a storage location.

As long as you return to the town after investigating once, you can teleport back from the town to the location of the tree sea magnetic axis





At first glance, it looks like a hidden path in an ordinary wall, but once you find it, you can use it as a shortcut, which is very convenient.

In addition, some doors in the sea of ​​trees are locked. If you don’t unlock the mechanism inside, you can’t open it.





There is an ice skating floor in the maze that once you step on it, it will move in the direction you are facing until the end.

There are also dangerous grounds where you will be injured if you step on it.Keep an eye out and move forward

Introducing various facilities that are useful for adventure!

There are many facilities in the town that are helpful for dungeon adventures.

Flores Inn

hostel. In addition to fully recovering HP and TP during accommodation, luggage (props) can also be stored.

Principality Medicine Spring Institute

It can cure the abnormal status “unable to fight” and “petrification” that cannot be recovered naturally during the battle.

Nai Bird Trading Co.

A store that manufactures, sells, and purchases weapons and props all in one.

Stickleback Pavilion

Provide various intermediary services for adventurers, such as crusade against monsters, preparation of materials, and dispatch of talents. After completing the commission, you can get rewards such as cash or valuable props here.

Adventurer’s Guild

In addition to logging in as an adventurer and organizing and replacing teams, you can also talk to the guild leader to learn simple adventure tips.

Lagarde Palace

After visiting the town, first obtain the permission to explore the world tree here, and every time it reaches an important stage of the story, you will also be assigned various tasks here.

Early Purchase Bonus “ATLUS Collaboration Adventurer Illustration Pack”

The boxed version and download version (3 sets) of “The Labyrinth of the World Tree I・II・III HD Remaster” will come with a bonus DLC “ATLUS Collaborative Adventurer Illustration Pack” that can change the appearance of team members to ATLUS characters Free download for a limited time as an early purchase bonus. Please seize the opportunity to enter the mobile phone and challenge the maze with your favorite characters!

Early Purchase Bonus! Contents of “ATLUS Collaboration Adventurer Illustration Pack”

※ The image is an illustration. Product content and style may be temporarily changed without prior notice.

※ Individual purchases of individual games will come with characters that can be used in each game as early purchase bonuses.

※ The screen is the Japanese version of the game content. Officially released products support Traditional Chinese.

Product Information

Product name: Labyrinth of the World Tree I・II・III HD Remaster

Game platform: Nintendo Switch/PC (Steam)

※ PC (Steam) only sells digital version

Game language: Traditional Chinese Simplified Chinese Japanese English Korean subtitles

Release date: Scheduled to be released on June 1, 2023 (Thursday)

Suggested selling price: I・II・III single game (digital version only): NT$990 / HK$498

I・II・III set (boxed version, digital version): NT$1990 / HK$248

Game language: 3D maze RPG

Sellers: Seya Co., Ltd.

Game Rating: Supplementary Level 12

© ATLUS © SEGA All rights reserved.