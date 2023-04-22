“World Tree Labyrinth I・II・III HD Remaster” announced the first series “World Tree Labyrinth” Detailed Explanation Part 1 “World Tree Labyrinth I・II・III HD REMASTER”

The “Maze of the World Tree” series is a 3D maze role-playing game. Players can freely choose 5 adventurers and their skills from a variety of occupations, and conquer the unknown maze that is rumored to have a huge treasure sleeping in it. Map while launching a big adventure.

The labyrinth has a complex structure and is inhabited by ferocious monsters. On the blank map, mark the passing roads, hidden shortcuts, or helpful plants and minerals, treasure chests, etc., and go to the deepest point.

In this remastered version of “ World Tree Labyrinth I・II・III HD Remaster”, elements such as “selection of difficulty” and “automatic map drawing function” have been added. Three types of adventures that have become more beautiful and easy to play, and dungeons reborn with high-quality, vivid and detailed graphics are waiting for players to explore.

The origin of everything! The first work in the series “The Labyrinth of the World Tree HD REMASTER”

story

In a fertile land surrounded by greenery… there is a small town called Aetolia in a remote corner.

That ordinary town has become the most famous city on the mainland since a major discovery in a certain year.

“Maze of the World Tree”

A huge crack in the ground was discovered on the outskirts of Aetolia. A huge underground labyrinth of trees and seas that seems to extend into the abyss deep underground…

───Everything is in it. In that forest full of unknown flowers and plants bearing unimaginable fruit, and herds of beasts never seen roam, great treasures sleep.

Anyone who has heard the rumors of the Aetolia Labyrinth, no matter young or old, is yearning for the sea of ​​trees. Wealth, fame, authority… More importantly, it is a sea of ​​trees that can satisfy the heart of endless adventure. Even the adventure that comes with death is enough to make people plunge into it.

Today, another young man walked into the gate of Aetolia…

Adventure guide for “The Labyrinth of the World Tree HD REMASTER”!Let’s start by creating your favorite team

The player’s goal is to explore the sea of ​​trees to gain wealth and honor. But in the labyrinth of the sea of ​​trees called “the labyrinth of the world tree”, there are many ferocious monsters, and it is very difficult to survive alone. You need to first go to the “Adventurer’s Guild” to create your own guild, and choose your favorite adventurers from a variety of occupations, and create a dream team of up to 5 people.

Adventurer’s Guild

A facility dedicated to managing adventurers. In addition to logging in new adventurers, you can also reset the skills acquired by well-trained adventurers, or log in to your favorite team formation, etc.

New elements added to the HD REMASTER version

Regardless of the chosen occupation, the appearance of team members can now be freely selected! In order to avoid the difficulty of choosing the appearance of other professions but prefer the appearance of other professions, players can customize the appearance of the selected profession in the remake. Of course, the appearance and name can also be changed during the cultivation process.





Job descriptions for adventurers

Players can freely choose occupation and appearance, etc., and challenge the maze with a team of 5 people. You can choose from a variety of professions, such as “Paladin” who provides a shield that can be used as a partner, and “Curse Faller” who can control enemies with spells. Let’s go on an adventure utilizing this special skill while developing each skill.

In addition, in the HD REMASTER version, a new illustration has been added for each class, and each class has a total of 5 optional appearances.

Occupations that fight in the front row

Swordsman (Balanced)

Fight with sword or axe, be the master of melee combat. Can use a wide variety of weapons and armor, and fight with balanced offensive and defensive abilities.

Weapon Proficiency: Sword/Axe

Paladin (Defense Specialized)

A holy knight who uses himself as a shield to protect other allies. If you want to be invincible in the sea of ​​trees, the defensive skills of the paladins are indispensable members.

Weapon Proficiency: Sword/Shield

Shadow Hunter (special attack type)

A hunter who specializes in weakening enemies with a long whip. If you can flexibly control this special ability, it will definitely increase your tactical flexibility.

Weapon Proficiency: Whip/Sword

Samurai (specialized attack type)

A warrior who practiced the exotic swordsmanship called “Tao”. Possesses invincible attack power, but also regards death as a virtue, so it lacks defense.

Weapon Proficiency: Knife

Occupations that fight in the front and back rows

Ranger (speed type)

A hunter who is proficient in various techniques for surviving in the sea of ​​trees. He will use the one-hit-kill bow technique and the speed beyond ordinary people to resolve the crisis of the team.

Weapon Proficiency: Bow

Bard (support type)

A bard who energizes the party with song and dance. He doesn’t know anything about combat techniques, but he is a support expert who is good at strengthening his partners.

Skills: playing music

Occupation in the back row

Medic (recovery type)

Medical personnel who are responsible for using medical skills to heal the team’s injuries. It does not have combat ability itself, but it can heal injured partners and is an essential member of the team.

Good at technology: recovery skills

Alchemist (attribute attack type)

A heretic scholar who studies the laws of the world and manipulates everything. It can use the three elements of fire, ice, and thunder to exert extraordinary power, and it is an attribute attack profession.

Skills: Alchemy

Curse Faller (special attack type)

A taboo magician who uses curse words to control the will of the enemy and determine their life and death. Requires a cursed talent to learn, so it’s fairly rare.

Skill Skill: Spell

The first work in the series “The Labyrinth of the World Tree HD REMASTER” career introduction video playlist

The next issue will introduce the details of the adventure in the maze. Stay tuned!

Please make an appointment early! Early Purchase Bonus “ATLUS Collaboration Adventurer Illustration Pack”

The boxed version and download version (3 sets) of “The Labyrinth of the World Tree I・II・III HD Remaster” will come with a bonus DLC “ATLUS Collaborative Adventurer Illustration Package” that can change the appearance of team members to ATLUS characters Free download for a limited time as an early purchase bonus. Please seize the opportunity to enter the mobile phone and challenge the maze with your favorite characters!

Early Purchase Bonus! Contents of “ATLUS Collaboration Adventurer Illustration Pack”

※ The image is an illustration. Product content and style may be temporarily changed without prior notice.

※ Individual purchases of individual games will come with characters that can be used in each game as early purchase bonuses.

※ The screen is the Japanese version of the game content. Officially released products support Traditional Chinese.

Product Information

Product name: Labyrinth of the World Tree I・II・III HD Remaster

Game platform: Nintendo Switch/PC (Steam)

※ PC (Steam) only sells digital version

Game language: Traditional Chinese Simplified Chinese Japanese English Korean subtitles

Release date: Scheduled to be released on June 1, 2023 (Thursday)

Suggested price: I・II・III Single game (digital version only): Taiwan 990 NTD / Hong Kong 498 HKD

I・II・III set (boxed version, digital version): Taiwan 1,990 NTD / Hong Kong 248 HKD

Game language: 3D maze RPG

Sellers: Seya Co., Ltd.

Game Rating: Supplementary Level 12

© ATLUS © SEGA All rights reserved.