“World Tree Labyrinth I・II・III HD Remaster” demo report Return to the deep 3D maze adventure “World Tree Labyrinth I・II・III HD REMASTER”

Remember the “Maze of the World Tree” that needs to be hand-drawn with a stylus and is famous for its rich RPG and maze exploration fun? Now, this classic work will once again meet all players in the form of an HD ported version!

The story and gameplay of “The Labyrinth of the World Tree” are basically the same in the past dynasties. The game combines the harsh gameplay of DRPG and the cute Japanese style. The player will play an adventurer who is eager for honor and wealth, and sneak into the “ World Tree Labyrinth” that has not yet been broken. The Labyrinth”, defeat powerful enemies, collect dropped objects, strengthen equipment and develop skills, and finally aim to break through the bottom of the maze.

Although this is only an HD ported version, without adding additional plot, missions or weekly elements, the development team still made a lot of UI adjustments and bug fixes in the original game:

Drawing the map by hand and trying to break through the maze are the consistent gameplay and the only goal of this series

Rich development fun is also the selling point of this series

The maze background is super impressive! The picture is upgraded to HD quality!

Since the original game was born on the DS platform with a resolution of only 256 X 192, in order to port it to the Switch, the first selling point of this new version is to upgrade the picture to HD quality.

Although the material has not been changed to 3D, the main UIs have not been replaced. But not only the character illustrations that are the selling point have become more detailed, but also the special effects of battles and the backgrounds of various facilities have also been considerably revised. Now players can easily see the details of monsters during battles. Even the only 3D maze scene itself has become much more beautiful and vivid, and the lost effect of the previous low-resolution has been somewhat reduced. In terms of the first three works, which can be said to be pure 2D works, it has been quite enough corrections.

The detail of the background has been greatly increased, and the third generation of the submarine maze can clearly feel this

The basic interface is roughly the same as the original, but the interface such as skill learning has been adjusted and improved

Evolution of map drawing Automatic drawing and unified interface

And when it comes to the most common thing players do in “The Labyrinth of the World Tree”, of course it is to draw a map. Drawing maps has always been the key project of this work. The game is equipped with rich icons and touch drawing functions, so that players can gradually describe the whole picture of the maze as they explore. The experience of sticking to the wall to find secret passages while tracing with a stylus must be a common memory of many old players.

Sticking to the wall and looking for interactive cracks is a basic skill for veteran players of the series

This time, in order to cooperate with the Switch host, the official not only modified the map drawing interface of the first, second, and third generations, but also changed the way of drawing maps to support both “controller-only operation” and “touch the screen to draw maps”. two kinds. You can draw the map this time in the way you are used to. You can also zoom in and out of the map at any time to further appreciate the beauty of the maze.

The specifications of the map drawing interface are completely unified this time, you can use touch or controller to draw as you like

And if you feel that it is troublesome to stop and draw every time you explore, this HD transplant version also supports the function of “automatic drawing”. The “FULL” mode will not only record your trajectory, but also the walls ( White border) will help you draw automatically. Coupled with the newly added low-difficulty mode “PICNIC” and the automatic combat function, the original difficult exploration process will instantly become comparable to those mobile games with automatic functions. Although it is a bit of a depraved gameplay in a certain way… But since these functions can be turned off at any time, you might as well try to degenerate when you want to quickly brush materials or get on the lazy body.

The automatic drawing is much more convenient, at least you won’t go astray because of a momentary trance

In the first three generations, there was only EXPERT difficulty, so it was very difficult. This time, the difficulty selection can let you take a breather

Adventurer Illustration Luxury Incremental Appearance Freedom Great Liberation

Another selling point of “The Labyrinth of the World Tree” is of course the rich professional illustrations. In this work without character settings, these illustrations can be said to be the only way for players to describe the background of the characters, and Yuji Hyuga, who is responsible for drawing the illustrations of this series, is also well-known among players.

In order to further amplify this highlight, in this new version, all occupations will add 1 additional drawing new illustration, and a total of 24 new illustrations will be added in the 3 generations of games. Each career has 5 illustrations to choose from.

The eye-catching character design has always been the focus of this series, and it can be said to be the most attractive part this time

And not only that, the occupation illustrations this time are no longer limited to the influence of the selected occupation. Even if your occupation choice is a fighter, you can also use the illustrations of alchemist, medic or other occupations. Of course, this rule is also applicable to the characters of the DLC illustration pack added this time. For example, in the second generation, the author created a man named Shura who became a paladin and a bear who became a gunner. Although the time to see their appearance in the game is very limited, it does add a lot of sense of substitution!

More comprehensive battle information

In the combat part, although there is not much change, two new functions have been added, namely “team status” and “DICTIONARY”. These two functions can be said to be functions that appeared in response to the phenomenon that in the past, whether the buff or debuff effect of the player team could not be confirmed from aspects other than the character icon.

For the team status of the former, you can browse the current status of each member of the team. Whether it is a buff or a seal, you can observe the remaining rounds here. A nice improvement for players who like to carry support characters like bards or princes/princesses.

For teams who like to cast support abilities, it is much more convenient to see the remaining time

DICTIONARY is the information of monsters. In the past, the information form that could only be confirmed in the guild can be called here this time. Since the monsters in this work have a fairly complex composition of weaknesses, it is quite helpful for teams with many attacking characters. . But it should be noted that this function will not display information when encountering monsters for the first time, so the first battle still needs to rely on the player to explore by himself.

Pay attention to the dropped props and information, you have to fight and drop before you can get it

epilogue

In addition to the above changes, this time also added functions such as expanding the storage capacity limit and supporting the online play of the third generation of “Great Voyage Mission”. Although there is no obvious change in the core gameplay, the two things of moderate difficulty and automatic map drawing allow the author to advance the game much faster than before. Coupled with the fact that the new illustrations are really attractive, for Swtich who lacks DRPG masterpieces recently, “Maze of the World Tree I・II・III HD Remaster” can indeed be regarded as a good option in the near future.

Here I recommend it to many old explorers who were baptized by poison skills and died tragically at the entrance of the maze. I believe that everyone should be able to pass the level this time under the difficulty of kindness, right?