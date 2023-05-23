“World Tree Labyrinth I・II・III HD Remaster” released “World Tree Labyrinth III” Detailed Explanation Part 2 “Ocean Original” “World Tree Labyrinth I・II・III HD REMASTER”

The remastered version of the classic labyrinth role-playing game “ World Tree Labyrinth I・II・III HD Remaster” produced by ATLUS is scheduled to be released on Nintendo Switch and Steam platforms on June 1. In order to warm up for the release, the official released the detailed content and new elements of the included games one after another. Today, we bring the second part of the introduction of “Maze of the World Tree III”, explaining in detail another adventure stage of this work that is different from the underground labyrinth──大Haiyuan.

The “Maze of the World Tree” series is a 3D maze RPG game. Players can freely choose 5 adventurers and their skills from a variety of occupations, conquer the unknown maze that is rumored to have a huge treasure hidden in it, and draw an exclusive map while embarking on a great adventure.

The labyrinth has a complex structure and is inhabited by ferocious monsters. On the blank map, mark the passing roads, hidden shortcuts, or helpful plants and minerals, treasure chests, etc., and go to the deepest point.

In this remastered version of “ World Tree Labyrinth I・II・III HD Remaster”, elements such as “selection of difficulty” and “automatic map drawing function” have been added. Three types of adventures that have become more beautiful and easy to play, and dungeons reborn with high-quality, vivid and detailed graphics are waiting for players to explore.

Adventure guide for “The Labyrinth of the World Tree III: Visitors of the Star Sea”:

Let’s sail on another adventure stage──the sea plain!

Not only to explore the underground labyrinth connected to the bottom of the sea, in “ World Tree Labyrinth III”, players can also take a boat from the port to adventure in the vast ocean. In addition to drawing charts at sea, you can also obtain fish or props that can be sold at the port through fishing. In addition, after obtaining the equipment of the ship, in addition to changing the number of sailing days or the encounter rate of fish, as long as the cannon is equipped, the pirate ship that hinders navigation can be sunk.



There are legendary mysterious places or towns all over the sea.Exploring the place and recording it on the chart, conducting investigations is also part of the mission





At sea, there are traps that are different from labyrinths, such as currents that flow in a certain direction or whirlpools that destroy ships.

The number of days a ship moves (navigation days) will vary depending on the ingredients or equipment in reserve, so making good use of the ship’s equipment and sea organs to advance is also the focus of the strategy

The “Great Voyage Quest” that can be challenged by up to 5 people together and the exchange function “Trade” between players

big voyage

“Great Voyage Mission” can be played in multiplayer with up to 5 players through network communication or nearby host communication. In the face of powerful boss monsters in the sea, each person can send an adventurer carefully cultivated by himself, and form a team of up to 5 people to challenge. After successful defeat, you can get luxury weapons or learning props for extreme skills. In addition, players can also lead the team they cultivated alone to challenge this task.

Adventurer Career Introduction

The adventurer’s job includes many types such as “pirate” who is good at fighting on board, “prince/prince” who can improve the morale of team members, and “ballista” who is good at long-distance attacks. Take your favorite characters to challenge the powerful enemies at sea!

Pirates (forward, special pursuit type) A descendant of pirates who grew up at sea. Know how to fight in special places like the ship. Compared with one-on-one battles, he is better at cooperating with his partners to launch pursuits. Prince/Princess (Center and Support Specialized Type) A group of people who have inherited the royal blood of kingdoms large and small. Can issue orders with a noble identity, boost the morale of team members, and make the battle situation more favorable. Ballista (Defender・Attack Specialized Type) Known as a shooter, he is an expert in long-distance attacks. It can carry a huge bow or cannon that is comparable in size to itself, and sweep the enemy with powerful firepower, making the battle situation more favorable.

trading

Through this function, players can change the exchange settings of the “guild card” that records the adventure records such as the registration rate of the illustration book and the number of adventures, or exchange the “props” they hold with other players. There is no limit to the items that can be exchanged, and valuable items can also be exchanged.





Introducing various facilities useful for adventure!

There are many facilities in the town that are useful for adventures in the underground labyrinth and the sea.

Yaman Guest House

Hotel, rest house. In addition to restoring HP and TP, it can also heal petrified or unable to fight characters, or store luggage (props).

Napier Chamber of Commerce

You can buy and sell weapons, armor and props. When items used as materials are sold to the shop, the items sold here will increase. In addition, weapons can also be forged through forging.

Rhodes Senate

A facility in the political center of Haiduamorod. After accepting the mission here, the story will advance. Since the management of the illustration book is also carried out here, if you find a new monster or item, please come here to report back.

Butterfly Dance Pavilion

This is a tavern where you can accept various commissions and receive rewards, and you can also ask for information from the adventurers gathered here. The story is also sometimes advanced based on the intelligence gleaned here.

Adventurer’s Guild

In addition to logging in as an adventurer and organizing and replacing teams, you can also talk to the guild leader to learn simple adventure tips.

Indo-Pakistan Port

Ports where you can sail or play “Grand Voyage Quest” together. Why not visit here in your spare time exploring the maze. Since the management of the nautical illustration is also carried out here, please report here after you have obtained trade items or ship equipment at sea.