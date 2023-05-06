“World Tree’s Labyrinth I・II・III HD Remaster” announces Taiwan’s early purchase bonus “Multifunctional Touch Ink Pen” “World Tree’s Labyrinth I・II・III HD REMASTER”

Special information
Early Purchase Bonus: Multifunctional Touch Ink Pen (with pen case)
※ The length of the multi-functional touch ink pen: about 14cm, and the pen cover is about 16cm.
※ The illustrations of the bonus are for reference only, please refer to the actual product.
※ The content of the bonus may be changed without notice, please understand.
※ The number of privileges is limited, please pre-order as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.
※ Some channels and stores may not have the service of pre-ordering with special codes, please confirm with the channels and stores before pre-ordering.
The HD ported image has been sharpened and detailed
This work enhances the image of the original version sold on the Nintendo DS platform for high-definition high-definition images. With the more detailed drawing in the maze, the characters and facilities that embellish the adventure, and the illustrations of the monsters that block the way, etc., have all been adjusted and polished to make the world view at that time more vivid. In addition, the special effects of the battle have also been enhanced, so you can enjoy more realistic battles.
Adjust the system interface to make it easier to play
“PICNIC” that beginners can rest assured, “BASIC” that wants to enjoy adventure leisurely, and “EXPERT” that is suitable for experienced adventurers (original difficulty), you can choose to play from the above difficulty options. You can also change it on the setting screen during the game, and choose the difficulty you like for adventure.
- Optional map drawing mode
Drawing a map supports two methods: “touch the screen to draw a map” and “use only the controller to operate”. You can also make detailed settings on the setting screen, so please draw the map in the way you like.
- Automated Mapping Just Got Easier
Enhanced automatic map drawing function, which can automatically record the passing ground and walls. Even adventurers who are mapping for the first time can have peace of mind!
Storage slots increased to 9 slots! Use a variety of teams to explore the maze and leave more story records.
- The freedom of character creation has been greatly improved
The appearance of adventurers can also be chosen from other jobs! Freely create adventurers who are not limited by occupations, and form your exclusive team to conquer the maze.
- A function to check the status of the team
It becomes possible to check the strengthening or weakening status of all team members at a glance during battle. Grasp the status of the team as soon as possible and plan the next step.
The “DICTIONARY” function has been added to query monster information during battle. Fully plan the battle and challenge the powerful enemy!
- Online play that supports grand voyage missions
Now you can conduct grand voyage missions or trade with adventurers from all over the world. Please enjoy the fun of communicating with various adventurers on the vast sea!
Newly drawn occupation illustration types added
In addition, in the past, you could only choose from “4 types of illustrations allocated for each occupation”, but now you can choose from 5 types of illustrations. Veteran adventurers can also challenge the maze with new companions.
※ Newly added job illustrations are expected to be released on platforms such as the official fan club.
Early Purchase Bonus “ATLUS Collaboration Adventurer Illustration Pack”
Contents of “ATLUS Collaboration Adventurer Illustration Pack”
※ The image is an illustration. Product content and style may be temporarily changed without prior notice.
※ Individual purchases of individual games will come with characters that can be used in each game as early purchase bonuses.
※ The images are all images in the Japanese version under development, and traditional Chinese is supported in the official release version.
Product information
Product name: Labyrinth of the World Tree I・II・III HD Remaster
Game platform: Nintendo Switch / PC (Steam)※ PC (Steam) only sells digital version
Game language: Traditional Chinese/Simplified Chinese/Japanese/English/Korean subtitles
Release date: June 1, 2023 (Thu)
Suggested selling price: I・II・III single game (digital version only): NT$990 / HK$498
I・II・III set (boxed version, digital version): NT$1990 / HK$248
Game language: 3D maze RPG
Sellers: Seya Co., Ltd.
Game Rating: Supplementary Level 12
© ATLUS © SEGA All rights reserved.