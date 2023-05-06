“World Tree’s Labyrinth I・II・III HD Remaster” announces Taiwan’s early purchase bonus “Multifunctional Touch Ink Pen” “World Tree’s Labyrinth I・II・III HD REMASTER”

SEGA announced that in order to warm up for the remake of the ATLUS classic maze role-playing game series “ World Tree Labyrinth I・II・III HD Remaster” scheduled to be launched on June 1, it will provide “multifunctional stylus ink pen (with Pen case)” is an early purchase bonus in Taiwan, and the quantity is limited. In addition to being used to draw maps in games, the multi-functional touch ink pen can also be used as a general writing pen and a mobile phone holder.

Early Purchase Bonus: Multifunctional Touch Ink Pen (with pen case)

※ The length of the multi-functional touch ink pen: about 14cm, and the pen cover is about 16cm.

“The Labyrinth of the World Tree” is a 3D maze RPG. You can freely choose adventurers and their skills from a variety of occupations, conquer the unknown maze that is rumored to have a huge treasure hidden in it, and unfold your own map while drawing your own. A big adventure. Three types of adventures and dungeons that have become more beautiful and easy to play are waiting for you in “The World Tree Labyrinth I・II・III HD Remaster”.

The HD ported image has been sharpened and detailed

This work enhances the image of the original version sold on the Nintendo DS platform for high-definition high-definition images. With the more detailed drawing in the maze, the characters and facilities that embellish the adventure, and the illustrations of the monsters that block the way, etc., have all been adjusted and polished to make the world view at that time more vivid. In addition, the special effects of the battle have also been enhanced, so you can enjoy more realistic battles.

Adjust the system interface to make it easier to play

“PICNIC” that beginners can rest assured, “BASIC” that wants to enjoy adventure leisurely, and “EXPERT” that is suitable for experienced adventurers (original difficulty), you can choose to play from the above difficulty options. You can also change it on the setting screen during the game, and choose the difficulty you like for adventure.

Optional map drawing mode

Drawing a map supports two methods: “touch the screen to draw a map” and “use only the controller to operate”. You can also make detailed settings on the setting screen, so please draw the map in the way you like.

Automated Mapping Just Got Easier

Enhanced automatic map drawing function, which can automatically record the passing ground and walls. Even adventurers who are mapping for the first time can have peace of mind!

Storage slots increased to 9 slots! Use a variety of teams to explore the maze and leave more story records.

The freedom of character creation has been greatly improved

The appearance of adventurers can also be chosen from other jobs! Freely create adventurers who are not limited by occupations, and form your exclusive team to conquer the maze.

A function to check the status of the team

It becomes possible to check the strengthening or weakening status of all team members at a glance during battle. Grasp the status of the team as soon as possible and plan the next step.

The “DICTIONARY” function has been added to query monster information during battle. Fully plan the battle and challenge the powerful enemy!

Online play that supports grand voyage missions

Newly drawn occupation illustration types added

In “The Labyrinth of the World Tree”, players can set the occupations of the adventurers, and use the stunts to take risks while developing skills. In this HD porting version, all occupations will be drawn by Yuji Hinata, a character designer of the series of “The Labyrinth of the World Tree” series. A new illustration will be drawn, and a total of 24 new illustrations will be added for the 3 games.

In addition, in the past, you could only choose from “4 types of illustrations allocated for each occupation”, but now you can choose from 5 types of illustrations. Veteran adventurers can also challenge the maze with new companions.

Early Purchase Bonus “ATLUS Collaboration Adventurer Illustration Pack”

The boxed version and download version (3 sets) of “The Labyrinth of the World Tree I・II・III HD Remaster” will come with a bonus DLC “ATLUS Collaborative Adventurer Illustration Package” that can change the appearance of team members to ATLUS characters Free download for a limited time as an early purchase bonus. Please seize the opportunity to enter the mobile phone and challenge the maze with your favorite characters!

Contents of “ATLUS Collaboration Adventurer Illustration Pack”

Product name: Labyrinth of the World Tree I・II・III HD Remaster

Game platform: Nintendo Switch / PC (Steam)※ PC (Steam) only sells digital version

Game language: Traditional Chinese/Simplified Chinese/Japanese/English/Korean subtitles

Release date: June 1, 2023 (Thu)

Suggested selling price: I・II・III single game (digital version only): NT$990 / HK$498

I・II・III set (boxed version, digital version): NT$1990 / HK$248

Game language: 3D maze RPG

Sellers: Seya Co., Ltd.

Game Rating: Supplementary Level 12

© ATLUS © SEGA All rights reserved.