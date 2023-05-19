“World Tree’s Labyrinth I・II・III HD Remaster” announces “World Tree’s Labyrinth III” Detailed Explanation Part 1 “Story and Occupation” “World Tree’s Labyrinth I・II・III HD REMASTER”

The remastered version of the classic labyrinth role-playing game series “ World Tree Labyrinth I・II・III HD Remaster” produced by ATLUS is scheduled to be released on Nintendo Switch and Steam platforms on June 1. In order to warm up for the release, the official recently announced the detailed content and introduction of new elements of the 3 included games. Today is the introduction of the third part of the series “Maze of the World Tree III”. Debut career.

The “Maze of the World Tree” series is a 3D maze RPG game. Players can freely choose 5 adventurers and their skills from a variety of occupations, conquer the unknown maze that is rumored to have a huge treasure hidden in it, and draw an exclusive map while embarking on a great adventure.

The labyrinth has a complex structure and is inhabited by ferocious monsters. On the blank map, mark the passing roads, hidden shortcuts, or helpful plants and minerals, treasure chests, etc., and go to the deepest point.

In this remastered version of “ World Tree Labyrinth I・II・III HD Remaster”, elements such as “selection of difficulty” and “automatic map drawing function” have been added. Three types of adventures that have become more beautiful and easy to play, and dungeons reborn with high-quality, vivid and detailed graphics are waiting for players to explore.

“The Labyrinth of the World Tree III: Visitors of the Star Sea”: Evolved and upgraded game system!

story

Conquer the mysterious ruins connected to the bottom of the ocean.

Amerod, the capital of the sea, is located in the far south of the continent, across the ocean. There is a legend that there is a mysterious ruin connected to the bottom of the sea.

“A huge country that prospered with ancient powerful technology suddenly sank to the bottom of the sea 100 years ago…”

Attracted by this legend, many adventurers have successively visited Haidu to challenge the underwater maze. But so far no one has been able to successfully conquer the depths of the seabed.

Come, sail now to Amerod, step into the labyrinth yourself, find out the mysterious ruins and gain wealth and fame.

Careers are all refurbished! “The Labyrinth of the World Tree III: Visitors of the Star Sea” provides a total of 12 types of occupations

Players challenge the maze with a team of 5, and they can freely choose the occupation and appearance of their teammates. In “World Tree Labyrinth III”, all the occupations of the first and second works in the series have been refurbished, and team members can be selected from a total of 12 new occupations.

In addition, in the HD REMASTER version, a new illustration has been added for each class, and there are a total of 5 appearances for each class to choose from.

striker career

Warrior (specialized attack type)

A brave and determined profession that exists to defeat the enemy. They seem to want to show their bodies that have been tempered and tempered, so they don’t like to wear armor. Wielding a huge sword and blunt weapons, he is an expert in the use of weapons.

Pirate (special pursuit type)

A descendant of pirates who grew up at sea. Know how to fight in special places like the ship.

Compared with one-on-one battles, he is better at cooperating with his partners to launch pursuits.

General (offensive and support type)

An exotic occupation that exists in the far east, and is responsible for commanding tens of thousands of troops.

Able to give various orders to the people around to make the battle situation more favorable, and able to use double swords, it is the profession with the highest combat effectiveness alone.

Robot (General Attack Type)

A humanoid weapon for fighting demons personally created by World Tree and Deep King.

It has a power much higher than that of human beings, and it can fight independently or cooperate with others. It is a very convenient weapon.

※ “General” and “Robot” are occupations that are unlocked after meeting certain conditions.

center career

Prince/Princess (Specialized support type)

A group of people who have inherited the royal blood of kingdoms large and small.

Can issue orders with a noble identity, boost the morale of team members, and make the battle situation more favorable.

Heavy Armor (Defense Specialized)

This profession is said to have been born on the battlefield.

The whole body is covered with metal armor, and its defense is extremely high. It can also use spears to carry out assaults, and it has excellent performance in both offense and defense.

Ninja (special attack type)

It is a profession that exists in the shadows and continues to practice in a distant foreign country.

Able to explore the dungeon with a special skill called “Ninja”.

It is said that the best among them can even display the combat effectiveness of multiple people on their own.

Monk (recovery specialization)

A job that can exert the power called “ki” and exert effects on the human body.

In addition to healing, he is also good at unarmed combat. Those who specialize in this way, their fists are even fiercer than weapons.

guard career

Astrologer (attribute attack type)

A chemical scholar who collects the element “ether” in the sky from the stars and uses it as a catalyst to activate astrology.

Being able to perform moves that are different from pure physical attacks is of great help in combat.

Beastmaster (Special Summon)

The king of beasts who can communicate with all the beasts in the world.

From the birds in the sky to the moles in the ground, they are all under their command. Among them, the most noble ones can even freely summon the king of beasts.

Ballista (Attack Specialized)

Known as a shooter, he is an expert in long-distance attacks.

It can carry a huge bow or cannon that is comparable in size to itself, and sweep the enemy with powerful firepower, making the battle situation more favorable.

Farmer (exploration type)

A farmer who dreams of getting rich in one day and decides to challenge the sea of ​​trees.

Abilities are quite suitable for exploring the sea of ​​trees, but you must be mentally prepared that they have no combat power at all.

Adventure Guide for “The Labyrinth of the World Tree III”: “Sub-jobs” that can expand the cultivation range of adventurers

In “The Labyrinth of the World Tree III”, as long as the progress of the story meets certain conditions, the “sub-profession” will be unlocked. After setting the sub-profession, you can learn another profession in addition to the original profession, freely learn the skills of the two professions, and help you explore the maze. However, it should be noted that each occupation can only learn one sub-occupation.







For example, you can set a sub-profession good at attacking for farmers with insufficient combat power, or match them with pirates and ninjas with the same high agility, etc., and you can freely combine them.

Let’s decide the sub-job according to the strategy

Flexible use of “General Skills” and “Extreme Skills”

In addition to the “main skills” unique to each job, “universal skills” and “extreme skills” can also be used.

general skills

All 7 skills available to all classes. Skills that increase the maximum HP or TP, gain experience points even if they are not included in the search team, and many other skills that can be used outside of battle. The advantage is that there are no learning conditions, and you can learn it immediately by using skill points.

extreme skills

A skill that can be used after obtaining a special item. It can be activated after the limit gauge accumulated by actions in battle reaches MAX. Limit skills have a number of settings, and 1 to 5 adventurers must equip this skill to activate it. There are various types such as attack, recovery, and support, and each is a very powerful skill, so there is also a chance to turn defeat into victory in one go.