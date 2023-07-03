Worldcoin: Exchange cryptocurrency for eye scan

The name Sam Altman is actually inevitably associated with the technology company OpenAI and thus with ChatGPT, GPT-4 and other AI models. But Altman is also a co-founder of Worldcoin. The start-up wants nothing less than to create a just universal basic income based on a cryptocurrency. For this purpose, the identity of a person is to be proven by means of an iris scan. The offer is not undisputed. In 2022, for example, a British researcher examined various payment, currency and identification projects that are initially aimed at marginalized groups. Worldcoin has also set up a biometric database – at the expense of numerous test subjects. In the next two years, around one billion people are to be recorded with the eye scan. The service is now also starting in Germany, as stated on the Worldcoin website.

On the occasion of Worldcoin’s expansion to Germany, we are publishing our background report on the start-up’s approach here. The text appeared for the first time in issue 4/202 (as a print and pdf edition in the heise shop) under the title “Augen auf”.

One sunny morning last December, Iyus Ruswandi was woken up early by his mother. A tech company was running some kind of “welfare drive,” she said, urging him to go.

Ruswandi, a 35-year-old furniture maker from the Indonesian village of Gunungguruh, joined a long line. It consisted mainly of women, some of whom had been waiting since six in the morning. At the end of the line, representatives from Worldcoin Indonesia registered their email addresses and phone numbers and scanned their eyes with a futuristic metal ball. Village officials were also on hand, handing out numbered tickets to keep things in order. Ruswandi asked a Worldcoin representative what kind of charity it was, but didn’t get any specifics.

Worldcoin representatives also appeared in two dozen other countries. At universities, subway stations, markets and shopping malls, they collected biometric data in exchange for cash, Apple Airpods or the promise of future wealth. However, they hardly revealed anything about their true intentions.

Access to financial systems through cryptocurrency

The San Francisco-based company behind it, Tools for Humanity, went public just a few months earlier. Worldcoin is an Ethereum-based “new, collective global currency that will be distributed fairly to as many people as possible,” according to the website.

“I got very interested in things like universal basic income,” Sam Altman told Bloomberg. Altman is best known today as the CEO of OpenAI, but he is also a co-founder of Worldcoin and a past president of the renowned incubator Y Combinator. Worldcoin should show a way “how we can use technology to do this on a global scale”. The German-born CEO Alexander Blania, who joined Worldcoin at the age of 27 right after his master’s degree in physics at Caltech, adds: “Many people in the world do not yet have access to financial systems. Cryptocurrencies can get us there.”

Worldcoin founders Alexander Blania (left) and Sam Altman want to create a universal authentication method for Web3.

(Image: Worldcoin)

Every citizen of the world should receive a free share of the new cryptocurrency – if they agree to the scan of their iris. This is done using an “Orb” – a device resembling a decapitated robotic head. In addition, high-resolution images of the user’s body and face are captured.

This made many, including Ruswandi, more than suspicious: What does Worldcoin intend to do with all this data?

To answer this question, MIT Technology Review spoke to more than 35 people in six countries – Indonesia, Kenya, Sudan, Ghana, Chile and Norway. It turned out that there were big gaps between the promises of Worldcoin and the experiences of the users. We found that the company’s representatives engaged in misleading marketing, collected more data than they admitted, and did not obtain sufficient consent to do so.

