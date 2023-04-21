World’s largest battery manufacturer CATL announces breakthrough in energy density

According to the world‘s largest battery manufacturer, CATL has reached an important milestone in the area of ​​energy density. According to the Chinese company, a new “condensed” battery with 500 Wh/kg is to go into mass production this year. According to The Driven, it is said to have almost twice the energy intensity of Tesla’s 4680 cells, whose values ​​of 272 to 296 Wh/kg are considered very high by today’s standards.

“New era of electrification of transport”

According to CATL, this new battery should mean a number of new possibilities for electromobility. “The launch of condensed batteries will usher in an era of universal electrification of sea, land and air transportation, opening up more opportunities for industry development and boosting the achievement of global carbon neutrality goals at an earlier stage,” the company said in a presentation at the Auto Shanghai on Thursday.

CATL chief scientist Wu Kai says the condensed battery integrates a number of innovative technologies. These include ultra-high energy density cathode materials, innovative anode materials, separators and manufacturing processes, which are designed to provide excellent charging and discharging performance and good safety performance. According to Wu Kai, the new technology breaks through the barriers that have long restricted the development of the battery sector. The batteries of the future should now focus on high safety and low weight.

CATL wants to install batteries in passenger planes

During the presentation, CATL explained that it is working with partners to develop electric passenger aircraft. The group also intends to launch a version of the condensed batteries that is suitable for motor vehicles. This should also go into mass production this year. In 2020, Elon Musk said that “electric flight becomes interesting when you reach 400 Wh/kg”. At the time, he predicted that this would be possible by 2023. CATL’s announcement would confirm and even exceed this prediction.

Earlier this month, Argonne National Laboratory in the US even announced a new battery technology with an energy density of 1200 Wh/kg, which is not yet ready for mass production. While there have been many breakthroughs in high energy density batteries in recent months, many of these technologies are still in their infancy and will take many years to reach mass production. However, with the upcoming mass production, CATL could open the gates for further successes.