When “Starfield” (Starfield) released by Bethesda is about to go on sale on September 6, after Microsoft listed this work as exclusive to the Xbox platform, sales of Xbox Series X game consoles have increased significantly.
In addition to the game being exclusive to the Xbox platform, Microsoft is currently also creating a lot of peripheral accessories for the game in conjunction with the upcoming launch of “Starry Sky”, which obviously has become one of the thrusts to increase the sales of Xbox platform models.
According to an article by Andrea Pichinini, an American game celebrity who pays attention to the dynamics of Xbox and Nintendo Switch, online sales of Xbox Series X game consoles on Amazon in the United States have increased by 1056%, indicating that the upcoming launch of “Starry Sky” will also increase the sales of Xbox game consoles a lot.
Andrea Pichinini also statistics that, in addition to “Starry Sky” becoming an exclusive content on the Xbox platform, more game content such as “Indiana Jones” will be launched exclusively on the Xbox platform in the future, so that the Xbox platform has changed from the past. The impression that there is no attractive game” has turned into a situation of “no games on PlayStation”.
On the other hand, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard may be completed in the near future, which will obviously give Microsoft an advantage in the expansion of game content, even if Microsoft emphasizes that it will still provide Activision to competitors such as Sony and Nintendo fairly in the next 10 years. Blizzard releases games, but with its own first-party game works, Bethesda release games, and Activision Blizzard release game content, it is expected that the Xbox game platform will be more competitive in the market.
