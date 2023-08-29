write a title for this article

A rival to Apple’s M-series processors, Qualcomm’s custom Oryon cores were introduced last year. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4 may be forced to delay its launch, according to word that Qualcomm is having trouble with Nuvia. As far as the current known information is concerned, Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4 will have SC8350, SC8350X, SC8370, SC8370XP, SC8380 and SC8380XP and other versions to choose from, the most powerful of which is the 12-core CPU, which consists of 8 performance cores + 4 energy efficiency cores core architecture.

Due to the tightening of ARM authorization, Qualcomm adopted its own Nuvia architecture in the SM8750 (Snapdragon 8 Gen4) as soon as possible, and the ARM dual-version cluster is 2+6.

A Qualcomm test device appeared in Geekbench, which is equipped with “8cx Next Gen”, which is guessed to be a new generation of Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4 PC processor. The Geekbench running score of this device is not good. What can be known is that it uses 8+ 4 core design, consisting of 8 performance cores + 4 energy efficiency core architecture. The performance core is about 3.4GHz, and the performance core is about 2.5GHz.

In other respects, this processor can be paired with 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and the integrated GPU is the same Adreno 740 as the GPU in Snapdragon 8 Gen2, providing DirectX 12, Vulkan 1.3, OpenCL and DirectML support. This processor supports the connection of an independent GPU through 8 PCIe 4.0 lanes, and also supports PCIe 4.0 SSD and UFS 4.0. Can support Wi-Fi 7 wireless network. In terms of IO, the processor provides two USB 3.1 10Gbps interfaces and three USB 4 (Thunderbolt 4) interfaces that support DisplayPort 1.4a. In terms of display output, the processor supports an output resolution of 5K+4K+4K.