According to news announced on his LinkedIn page, Alan Hartman, head of Turn 10 Studio, which created Forza Motorsport, will next be responsible for leading Xbox Game Studios.

Prior to this, after Microsoft announced the completion of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it began to make certain internal personnel changes, including the promotion of Sarah Bond, the original vice president of the Xbox business unit, to president, responsible for leading the next Xbox team, and integrating devices, Player and creator experience, platform engineering, development strategy and business planning, as well as data analysis and business development teams.

After Matt Booty, the original head of Xbox Game Studios, was promoted to president of Xbox Game Content and Studios, responsible for taking charge of Xbox Game Studios and game development projects, including Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, ZeniMax and its subsidiary Bethesda, it will obviously be Alan Hartman takes over the reins to lead Xbox Game Studios.

Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft’s Xbox business, revealed in an internal letter that Microsoft already holds 13 game content assets worth more than US$1 billion. At the same time, the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers has also reached a new record, and it is expected to continue to grow in the game market. , therefore emphasizing the need to maintain development advantages through organizational adjustments and a more transparent and accountable structure.