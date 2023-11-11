Alan Hartman to Lead Xbox Game Studios Following Internal Personnel Changes at Microsoft
In a recent announcement on his LinkedIn page, Alan Hartman, the head of Turn 10 Studio, the creator of the popular Forza Motorsport series, revealed that he will be taking on a new role as the leader of Xbox Game Studios.
This news comes as part of a series of internal personnel changes at Microsoft following the completion of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Sarah Bond, the original vice president of the Xbox business unit, has been promoted to president, taking charge of leading the next Xbox team, as well as integrating devices, player and creator experience, platform engineering, development strategy and business planning, and data analysis and business development teams.
Additionally, Matt Booty, the original head of Xbox Game Studios, has been promoted to president of Xbox Game Content and Studios, where he will oversee Xbox Game Studios and game development projects, including Microsoft’s acquisitions of Activision Blizzard, ZeniMax, and its subsidiary Bethesda.
Phil Spencer, the head of Microsoft’s Xbox business, emphasized the need for organizational adjustments and a more transparent and accountable structure. Spencer revealed that Microsoft currently holds 13 game content assets worth more than US$1 billion and has seen a record number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers, with expectations of continued growth in the game market.
With these changes, it is evident that Microsoft is focused on maintaining its development advantages and growing its presence in the gaming industry. As Alan Hartman takes the reins at Xbox Game Studios, the future of the gaming division under Microsoft looks to be in good hands.