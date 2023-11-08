Create a news article using this content
Article: Alex Hopley – Gamereactor.cnDarkest Dungeon II 22296b53004ca88dd9347ec1aa5dcf finally launched in May this year after spending a few years in Early Access. The game sold an impressive 500,000 copies in its first week of release and may not be the biggest game of 2023, but it’s certainly won over a lot of gamers. Now, just six months after launch, it’s getting ready to launch its first DLC. You can check out the trailer for The Binding Blade below, which will feature two new heroes, the Crusader and the Duelist. Fans of the first Darkest Dungeon will be familiar with the former, a divine warrior who can smite enemies, tank damage, and support their team. The Duelist is more focused on getting into the heat of battle, but can change stance to have more defensive capabilities if you wish. It can also use some of its abilities to ignore enemy defenses. There’s also a new mini-boss in the form of a warlord that you can encounter roaming the map. Darkest Dungeon II Darkest Dungeon II: Bound Blade will launch in December 2023. Source: Gamereactor.cn
