Developed by Alientrap and launched on PC and consoles since June 2017, “Cryptark” currently has accumulated 1,008 highly praised reviews on Steam. It will be available for free download from now until 1:00 a.m. on October 22, Taiwan time. Players As long as you download the game for free during the period, you can keep it forever and play it at any time.

“Cryptark” is a 2D side-scrolling shooting action game. Players will control the protagonist wearing enhanced “Pioneer Suits” to sneak into an alien spaceship. While driving away various alien monsters and robots, they will target the depths of the ship to destroy the core device of the spacecraft. The biggest feature of this game is that the levels in the spaceship will grow automatically, allowing players to have a different and novel experience every time they play the challenge.

At the same time, the “Pioneer Suits” enhanced suits included in the game will also be available in multiple types for players to choose from. Different types will have different characteristics. Players can also customize the equipment, weapons and props in the enhanced suits; the game will also It provides more than 70 kinds of weapons, including cannons, flame launchers, beams, and nuclear weapons, for players to customize and use. Players can also use the money and weapon information earned during the adventure to strengthen them, making their next round of challenges even more challenging. Get twice the result with half the effort.

By the way, “Gunhead”, the sequel to this game that has evolved into a 3D FPS type, will also be launched simultaneously on PC and PS5 from November 9, 2023. At the same time, the game demo will also be opened on Steam for players to download and try; players You can collect the first generation now, and you can continue to experience it directly after the second generation is released.