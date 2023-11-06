write a title for this article

Developed by Curious Panda Games and Humble Games, the turn-based strategy RPG game “The Iron Oath” has been launched as an early access game on Steam since April 2022. The official version 1.0 will be launched from now on, and many features will be introduced for players to enjoy.

In this official version of 1.0, in addition to adding a new main campaign plot, new tasks, new areas and other new elements have been introduced for players to experience; at the same time, elements such as the Steam performance function have also been introduced to provide players with They bring more exciting game challenges and strategic battle fun.

By the way, this game is set in the cruel “Caelum” field. As the leader of a mercenary group, players will command various corps such as warriors, rangers, and magicians to participate in bloody and dangerous battles one after another. Battle, challenge all forces to create your own legendary story.

At the same time, in the game, the changing regional conditions will be added at any time, and the organizational management and upgrading and strengthening of guild members, finances, political relations, etc. will also be added to make the game more strategic; at the same time, in the game, Elements such as character employment and skill customization will be added, allowing players to strengthen their legion’s combat power and make changes to the future of the “Caelum” field.

