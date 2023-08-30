SEGA Co., Ltd. has announced an exciting addition to their upcoming game “ENDLESS™ Dungeon.” The rogue-lite strategy action game, developed by Amplitude Studios SAS™ and set to be released on October 19, will now feature a new hero known as “Fassi,” the top bartender in the galaxy.
“ENDLESS™ Dungeon” is a strategy action Roguelite game that incorporates squads and tower defense elements. Players will embark on a journey through a dark and terrifying abandoned space station, and Fassi’s unique abilities and field control functions will prove to be invaluable.
Fassi, a member of the dragon people race native to the planet Auriga, stands out among his kind due to his ambitions. While most dragon people are content to live peacefully, Fassi is on a quest to uncover the secrets of legendary bartender’s drink recipes and discover a mythical drink. His skills not only allow him to support his team but also deal significant damage to enemies.
Some of Fassi’s notable skills include the passive skill “Graceful Vocation,” which increases intelligence based on the number of monsters in the same room. His special skill, “This cup please!,” enables him to send drinks to designated heroes, enhancing their rate of fire and attack damage. Finally, his ultimate skill, “Bar Brawl,” incites nearby monsters to fight each other while improving the effectiveness of nearby heroes’ skills.
The pre-orders for “ENDLESS™ Dungeon” have already opened, and fans who pre-order the PC version will have the opportunity to participate in the closed beta testing event, scheduled from September 7th to 18th. The game will be available on both PC and home console platforms.
Amplitude Studios SAS™, founded in 2011 and acquired by SEGA in 2016, is a leading developer known for their top strategy games. Their most recent releases include “ENDLESS™ Dungeon” and “HUMANKIND™,” a historical macro strategy game. The studio emphasizes a close connection with the player community and allows players to participate in the development process through their community platform, “Games2Gether.”
SEGA® Europe Ltd., the European publishing division of SEGA CORPORATION, is a world leader in the interactive entertainment industry. SEGA develops and distributes interactive entertainment software products for various platforms, including PCs, wireless devices, and hardware platforms from Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe.
With the addition of Fassi, “ENDLESS™ Dungeon” is shaping up to be an exciting and immersive gaming experience. Players can now explore the depths of the space station alongside the galaxy’s top bartender when the game is released on October 19.