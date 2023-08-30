write a title for this article

Do you want to go deep into the tiger’s den with fire-breathing potion, or do you want to go deep into the tiger’s den with a large bottle of iced sparkling drink?

SEGA Co., Ltd. announced that the rogue-lite strategy action game “ENDLESS™ Dungeon” developed by Amplitude Studios SAS™, a game studio under SEGA® Europe Ltd., announced a new hero: the top bartender in the galaxy “Fassi”. Post a character introduction video.

“ENDLESS™ Dungeon” is a strategy action Roguelite game based on squads and tower defense elements. It will be launched on PC and home console platforms on October 19. Players must gather a team of heroes and try to traverse the dark and terrifying abandoned space station.

This is where Fassi comes in handy. He is the bartender of the space station. This hero can bring excellent technology and field control functions to the team. Come and watch the new character introduction video to get to know him:

■Character introduction: A dragon who loves to mix drinks

Fasona Sandu (nicknamed Fassi)They are dragon people, a race native to the planet Auriga. The Eternals were so interested in them that their DNA was obtained and studied in many laboratories across dozens of galaxies, so there are small, independent draconian settlements everywhere.

Like Fassi’s family, most dragon people are happy to live peacefully and prosperously in their own corner of the universe. But Fassi had bigger, older dreams.

With this drive, he traveled across the galaxy in search of ingredients for potions and elixirs. Now he is more self-cultivated and more ambitious. His goal is to find out the legendary bartender’s drink recipe and a legendary drink.

·Skill

Fassi can support as well as attack, and his skill set can fully draw out the best combat power of his teammates, while causing considerable damage to the enemy.

· Graceful Vocation (Passive Skill): Increase intelligence according to the number of monsters in the same room (there is a limit on the number)

· This cup please! (Special Skills): Send drinks to the designated hero, increase the rate of fire and attack damage according to the number of monsters in the same room (there is an upper limit on the number)

· Bar Brawl (ultimate skill): Make nearby monsters fight each other, and at the same time improve the skill effectiveness of nearby heroes

■The pre-order has been opened, and the closed beta event will start on September 7

The PC version and home console version of “ENDLESS™ Dungeon” will be officially released on October 19 (Thursday), and you can go to the official website to pre-order now.

Players who pre-order the PC version will be eligible for closed beta testing. The closed beta event will be held from September 7th to 18th.

About Amplitude Studios SAS™

Founded in 2011 and acquired by SEGA in 2016, Amplitude Studios is headquartered in Paris, France. The team has more than 170 game developers from all over the world. They are a group of experienced game enthusiasts and creators of top strategy games. With the help of all players, they strive for excellent game quality.

Amplitude’s most recent releases are the upcoming ENDLESS™ Dungeon, a roguelite squad-based tactical action game, and HUMANKIND™, a historical macro strategy game that combines dozens of historical cultures where players determine the people The direction of development gradually developed from ancient times to modern times. With millions of players worldwide and critical acclaim, the ENDLESS™ series is the studio’s best-known work. Includes ENDLESS™ Space, ENDLESS™ Legend, Dungeon of the ENDLESS™ and ENDLESS™ Space 2.

The core philosophy of the team is to establish a close connection with the player community, and players participate in the development process of each game. Through the community platform “Games2Gether” developed by the studio, the player community can participate in every stage of game development, provide feedback and become a key role in creating games.

About SEGA® Europe Ltd.

SEGA® Europe Ltd. is the European publishing division of SEGA CORPORATION headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and a world leader in the interactive entertainment industry. The company develops and distributes interactive entertainment software products for multiple hardware platforms, including PCs, wireless devices, and hardware platforms manufactured by Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. SEGA wholly owns video game development studios such as Two Point Studios, Creative Assembly, Relic Entertainment, Amplitude Studios, Sports Interactive, and HARDlight. SEGA Europe’s website is www.sega.co.uk.