write a title for this article For a once-in-a-lifetime wedding, many people always want to record every touching moment of the wedding in various ways. Therefore, in addition to wedding photos and wedding photography, wedding video has become the recording method that couples will choose in recent years. As the founder of The Little Prince Video Team, Xigua has more than ten years of wedding video experience and has recorded more than a hundred weddings. His care for details and understanding of the overall process has almost become a walking encyclopedia for weddings. Generally speaking, the most important thing for a good wedding recording device is to be able to reliably complete the shooting task. This time, Xigua took the Canon EOS R6 Mark II to work on the beautiful summer wedding, and accumulated a lot of photos and videos. And the experience is ready to share with readers. ▲ Canon EOS R6 Mark II + RF70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM｜77mm、f/2.8、1/900s、ISO100 About｜Little Prince Video Workshop For the little prince, every wedding is one after another engagement between different planets. Love is a star trying to shine in the light pollution of reality, and in the process of this tens of thousands of years, may our flashlight be more brilliant every time we look forward to it. The wedding record The Little Prince is just a farmer with photographic equipment, spreading the seeds of memories between frames of images, so that the emotion will bloom after many years. The head of the Little Prince Video Workshop, whose real name is Huang Yaosheng, is called Xigua by everyone. In addition to being a professional wedding videographer, he is also a video equipment enthusiast. The Little Prince Video: Official Website, Facebook Fan Page You currently use Canon EOS R5 as your main shooting equipment, why did you choose EOS R5 in the first place? “Instead of choosing Canon EOS R5, it is more correct to say that we choose the Canon brand,” Xigua replied. He has tried many different camera brands, and each camera brand has its own uniqueness in color correction. However, Canon has the best performance in shooting portraits, especially in the field of wedding photography. The couple, especially the bride, will always be the protagonist. It only needs to spend a little effort to fine-tune the system, and it can reduce the working hours of photographers or retouching colorists, which is the biggest advantage. Xigua also said that he particularly likes Canon’s performance in dealing with sunsets and backlighting. It can preserve the warm color of the sun and match the red of the person’s body. This is where Canon cameras are very powerful. In addition to the color adjustment is very suitable for portrait photography, Xigua also said, “Canon camera display screen is very good, whether it is image quality or color, it can be seen by newcomers as soon as the shutter is pressed. The degree of “, because a very important part of wedding photography is to build trust with the couple, directly invite the couple to look at the images on the Canon camera screen, and often receive feedback from the couple who thinks “Wow! It looks so good!”, when the two parties trust each other Naturally, you can relax and take more good-looking photos. ▲ Canon EOS R6 Mark II + RF70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM｜158mm, f/2.8, 1/100s, ISO100 ▲ Canon EOS R6 Mark II has a high-precision electronic viewfinder, which can provide a maximum 120fps display; The multi-angle touch screen, whether you want to shoot vertically or from high and low angles, the 3-inch 1.62 million-dot Clear View II LCD touch screen can be flipped freely. What lenses did you use with the EOS R6 Mark II this time? What are the considerations when choosing a lens? This time I used Canon EOS R6 Mark II with four lenses: RF50mm f/1.8 STM, RF24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM, RF24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM and RF70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM , of which RF50mm f/1.8 STM and RF24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM are mainly used for static shooting to present more detailed images. Canon EOS R6 Mark II companion lens RF 50mm f/1.8 STM RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM The RF24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM and RF70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM are mainly used for video recording, especially the RF24-105mm lens. In the interview, the editor can fully feel Xigua’s love for it , the editor originally thought that wedding photographers would prefer lenses with large apertures to create a blurred background, or to make up for the lack of light at the wedding scene, but Xigua said, “The wedding scene does not necessarily emphasize large apertures, especially like If a newcomer chooses a very beautiful venue, or the chosen venue is of special significance to the newcomer, then it would be a pity that the large aperture will cause the background to blur.” In the case of supplementary light, the aperture is actually at F4 The wedding scene is still sufficient, the background will be slightly blurred, but the details are still there. ▲ Canon EOS R6 Mark II + RF70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM｜104mm、f/2.8、1/180s、ISO250 The reason why I use these two lenses with EOS R6 Mark II to record video is mainly because the RF24-105mm has high mobility, whether it is shooting the whole situation or shooting close-ups, and there is no need to worry about appearing in the lens of other partners , especially for shooting services like the Little Prince photography team, there are usually more than three or four static and dynamic photographers working together in a wedding event. Shooting with RF24-105mm has very high flexibility in framing without wearing glasses , plus the imaging quality is almost at the level of a three-dimensional lens for video recording, and it is a highly recommended lens for event recording. ▲ Sometimes when shooting in the bride’s room or the new couple’s home, because there are many people and the space is limited, at this time, EOS R6 Mark II is used with RF24-105mm to record, which can not only take into account the high-quality video standard, but also have enough Mobility to frame. Shooting through EOS R6 Mark II with RF24-105mm like this, not only can you take pictures of the whole hijab and the cabinet naturally, but also the controllability of EOS R6 Mark II and the flexibility of customized buttons can quickly change the scene when the scene changes rapidly. Switch to different photography parameters, leaving important wedding pictures. The RF70-200mm is a lens that can be used as a supplementary close-up of facial expressions or other details to add points to the wedding video. Since the RF70-200mm has a longer focal length and can be shot at a relatively far place, it will not be caught by the couple or other during the ceremony. It was friends and relatives who noticed that it can take natural pictures. ▲ Canon EOS R6 Mark II + RF70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM｜124mm、f/2.8、1/160s、ISO320 The photography team used Canon EOS R6 Mark II with different focal length lenses to record the videos. With the interlacing of surround lenses and close-up images, it can show the moving moments of the wedding process. Are there any details that need special attention when shooting at the wedding scene? Or do you have any photography tips to share with readers? “Remember to press the video button!” Xigua said with a smile. Some cameras are designed with no obvious prompts on the screen when recording, which makes it easy for the photographer to ignore whether the video has started. Moreover, the wedding scene is not like ordinary commercial shooting or studio shooting The environment, there are assistants or other people to help watch the screen, and the whole wedding process will not be repeated. It would be a pity if you miss the screen. In the early days when using 5D4, a plug-in tool was added to prevent the problem of forgetting to press the video button, but now after changing to EOS R6 Mark II, there is no need for plug-in, and the screen of EOS R6 Mark II will have obvious red when recording. If you click the prompt box, you are not afraid of such a nauseous situation happening. As for shooting skills, Xigua thinks that the most challenging thing for photographers is to not have…