I in the redsalso known as cherry blossoms, are a common skin condition that affects many people in old age. These are small benign tumors, made up of aggregations of superficial blood vessels, which can appear on the skin and appear as small red spots. Although they are generally not a cause for concern, their appearance can arouse curiosity and concern in those concerned.

In this article, we will explore the underlying causes of the increase in in the reds with advancing age, analyzing risk factors, implications for health and possible ways to manage this skin condition. We will find out how the presence of in the reds may vary based on age, how to recognize them and when they may require more detailed medical attention.

Nei Rossi: What is and how their increase occurs with advancing age and old age

I in the redso cherry blossoms, are bright red skin lesions that can appear on different parts of the body. They are more common in people over the age of 40 and tend to appear more frequently on areas such as the chest, back, limbs and face.

These skin formations are often very small, ranging in diameter from a few millimeters to about a centimeter. Because they are made up of dilated blood vessels, they tend to bleed easily when damaged.

Causes of the increase of Nei Rossi with age advanced and with old age

The appearance of in the reds it is associated with several factors, and although the exact cause of their development is not fully understood, some elements may contribute to their formation:

Health implications

: Over time, the skin undergoes structural changes that can lead to the dilation of the small superficial blood vessels, giving rise to the: Some people may be genetically predisposed to develop these angiomas more easily, especially if one of the parents had them.: Prolonged exposure to sunlight can damage blood vessels and increase the risk of developing: Hormonal fluctuations, especially during pregnancy, may be related to the increased appearance of cherry angiomas.: Some liver conditions can contribute to the formation ofas they affect blood flow.

Fortunately, i in the reds they are usually benign and not a serious medical problem. However, it is important to emphasize that they should be differentiated from other skin lesions that may require more attention.

In some cases, i in the reds they may be prone to trauma or bleed, and if this happens frequently or if they change size or appearance rapidly, they could be indicative of another underlying problem.

Managing the Nei Rossi

Although most of the in the reds does not require treatment, there are options for their removal for cosmetic reasons or if they cause discomfort. Some of the methodologies used include:

Conclusion

: Using an electric probe, theis burned.: Liquid nitrogen is applied to freeze theand destroy it.: This procedure uses a laser beam to destroy the

I in the reds that increase with age are a common and generally benign condition that affects many people. Although the exact cause of their formation is not fully understood, factors such as skin aging, genetic predisposition, sun exposure and hormonal fluctuations can contribute to their development.

It is vital to note that although most of the in the reds does not require medical treatment, they should be monitored for any significant changes or signs of underlying issues. When in doubt, it is always advisable to consult a qualified dermatologist or doctor.

Sources

American Academy of Dermatology Association. (2020). Cherry Angiomas: Diagnosis and Treatment