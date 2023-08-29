Home » write a title for this article In recent years, OnePlus has launched the “Yuan Shen” version of mobile phones for many of its popular models. Earlier, it added the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro “Yuan Shen” Paimeng theme gift box to the new product Ace 2 Pro. It will be released on Wednesday (August 30) Japan) was officially launched, and related unboxing photos of the actual machine have begun to circulate on the Internet.Earlier, the domestic breaking news expert “Digital Chat Station” showed on its Weibo account the photos of the unboxing of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro “Yuan Shen” Paimeng themed gift box, which will be officially launched on Wednesday (August 30). In the photo, it can be seen that the device has been preloaded with a background theme drawn from the popular game IP “Yuan Shen”, the main character “Paimon”.At the same time, users can also see all the packaging contents of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro “Yuan Shen” Paimeng themed gift box, including custom card pins with the theme of “Paimon”, acrylic table decorations, and acrylic mobile phones Bracket, 150W super flash charge, exclusive mobile phone case, stand-up poster and even “Paimon” emoji stickers.Based on the existing information, the price of OnePlus Ace 2 Pro “Yuan Shen” Paimeng themed gift box is 3,599 RMB (approximately HK$3,870) in the domestic official online store. 1,240-pixel AMOLED, with 5,000mAh battery and support for 150W flash charging, the back of the machine is equipped with IMX890 photosensitive element 50-megapixel main mirror, 8-megapixel wide-angle and 2-megapixel macro to form a three-camera module.Extended reading: Mickey fans must buy! Xiaomi Civi3 Disney 100th Anniversary Limited Edition with Numbered CertificateFurther reading:ASUS official statement “Zenfone 10 is not the last generation”!Expensive is expensive, easy to sell and easy to sell! The world’s best-selling mobile phone in the first half of 2023 is actually “Qi”[Thisarticleisreproducedwiththeauthorizationof”MobileMagazine”】
In recent years, OnePlus has launched the “Yuan Shen” version of mobile phones for many of its popular models. Earlier, it added the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro “Yuan Shen” Paimeng theme gift box to the new product Ace 2 Pro. It will be released on Wednesday (August 30) Japan) was officially launched, and related unboxing photos of the actual machine have begun to circulate on the Internet.

Earlier, the domestic breaking news expert “Digital Chat Station” showed on its Weibo account the photos of the unboxing of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro “Yuan Shen” Paimeng themed gift box, which will be officially launched on Wednesday (August 30). In the photo, it can be seen that the device has been preloaded with a background theme drawn from the popular game IP “Yuan Shen”, the main character “Paimon”.

At the same time, users can also see all the packaging contents of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro “Yuan Shen” Paimeng themed gift box, including custom card pins with the theme of “Paimon”, acrylic table decorations, and acrylic mobile phones Bracket, 150W super flash charge, exclusive mobile phone case, stand-up poster and even “Paimon” emoji stickers.

Based on the existing information, the price of OnePlus Ace 2 Pro “Yuan Shen” Paimeng themed gift box is 3,599 RMB (approximately HK$3,870) in the domestic official online store. 1,240-pixel AMOLED, with 5,000mAh battery and support for 150W flash charging, the back of the machine is equipped with IMX890 photosensitive element 50-megapixel main mirror, 8-megapixel wide-angle and 2-megapixel macro to form a three-camera module.

