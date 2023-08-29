Home » write a title for this article Michael Unsworth may not be a household name in the gaming industry, but there’s a good chance you’ve played some of his games as he’s been involved with Grand Theft Auto V, Grand They Auto IV, LA Noire, Max Payne 3, both Red Dead Redemption titles (he serves as lead writer alongside Dan Houser) and more.But all things must come to an end, asGTAForumsAs pointed out by user Rucke, Unsworth has now left Rockstar. Several key members of Rockstar have left the company over the past few years, including Dan Houser himself (Rockstar’s co-founder and executive producer/writer for all of their most important games), Rockstar North president Leslie Ben Keith and legendary Grand Theft Auto producer and writer Laszlo Jones.What this ultimately means for future Rockstar games remains to be seen, but from the outside, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be smooth sailing.Thank you VGC.
Michael Unsworth may not be a household name in the gaming industry, but there’s a good chance you’ve played some of his games as he’s been involved with Grand Theft Auto V, Grand They Auto IV, LA Noire, Max Payne 3, both Red Dead Redemption titles (he serves as lead writer alongside Dan Houser) and more.

But all things must come to an end, asGTAForumsAs pointed out by user Rucke, Unsworth has now left Rockstar. Several key members of Rockstar have left the company over the past few years, including Dan Houser himself (Rockstar’s co-founder and executive producer/writer for all of their most important games), Rockstar North president Leslie Ben Keith and legendary Grand Theft Auto producer and writer Laszlo Jones.

What this ultimately means for future Rockstar games remains to be seen, but from the outside, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be smooth sailing.

