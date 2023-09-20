MSI Unveils Powerful MPG Z790 EDGE TI MAX WIFI Motherboard
MSI has released its latest motherboard, the MPG Z790 EDGE TI MAX WIFI, as part of its MAX series motherboards. Designed to welcome Intel’s next-generation CPUs, this motherboard boasts powerful features and excellent performance.
The MPG Z790 EDGE TI MAX WIFI motherboard comes with advanced digital VRM power supply design, digital PWM IC, and 16-channel mirror power supply management. It also features an intelligent 90A power supply, ensuring stable and efficient power delivery. With excellent heat dissipation, an integrated enlarged radiator, a direct-contact heat pipe, and a 7W/mK MOS tube cooling pad, the motherboard effectively dissipates heat.
One notable feature of this motherboard is its support for up to 5 M.2 SSDs with a tool-free slot design. This makes it easy for users to install their SSDs without the hassle of small screws. The M.2 cooling vest further enhances the heat dissipation for the SSDs.
The CPU used in the tests is the 13600KF, which was overclocked to 5.6GHz for the large core and 4.3GHz for the small core. The motherboard also supports DDR5 memory with a frequency of 7600MHz+, providing excellent memory support.
The MPG Z790 EDGE TI MAX WIFI is paired with the MSI MAG CORELIQUID M360, an all-in-one water-cooling solution. This ensures efficient cooling for the CPU during overclocking. The graphics card used in the tests is the sapphire RX 6750, which delivered stable performance at 2K resolution and high frame rates.
The complete system is housed in the MSI 300R AIRFLOW chassis, which features excellent air duct design and supports up to 12 fans. The chassis comes with four pre-installed ARGB fans, making it a great choice for enthusiasts who enjoy customizable lighting effects.
In benchmark tests, the CPU achieved impressive scores. With overclocking, the CPU frequency stabilized at 5.6GHz, while the memory frequency reached 8000MHz. This resulted in improved performance across various tests, including AIDA64 memory tests, Master Lu, and CINBENCH R23.
Overall, the MSI MPG Z790 EDGE TI MAX WIFI proves to be a highly capable motherboard, offering excellent support for DDR5 memory and providing stable overclocking capabilities. With its advanced features and reliable performance, users can confidently invest in this motherboard for their next-generation CPU build.