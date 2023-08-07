Title: Astronomers Discover Two Fastest Escaped Stars and Unravel Supernova Mystery
Date: August 07, 2023
The Milky Way galaxy is a remarkable sight with approximately 100 billion stars following organized orbits. However, among these stars, a few manage to break free and escape their designated paths. Recent findings from a study conducted by astronomers using data from the European Space Agency’s Gaia Space Observatory (Gaia) have revealed not only six new runaway stars but also two of the fastest ever recorded.
J0927 and J1235, the two newly discovered escaped stars, have been found to possess extraordinary radial velocities, with J0927 clocking in at a staggering speed of 1,420 miles per second, closely followed by J1235 with 1,053 miles per second. These velocities are difficult to comprehend, as they far surpass any speeds experienced by human-made spacecraft. For context, the fastest space probe, the Parker Solar Probe, achieved a speed of just 101 miles per second in 2021. To escape Earth’s gravity, a rocket requires a minimum speed of seven miles per second, while entire galaxies such as the Milky Way have escape velocities of up to 341 miles per second.
The incredible speeds of J0927 and J1235 are believed to be the result of “dynamically driven double-degenerate double-detonation” (D⁶) supernovae. This type of explosion occurs when a white dwarf, an older and cooler star compared to our sun, orbits another white dwarf. Normally, white dwarfs either exist in silence for billions of years or explode as supernovae. However, when a white dwarf is accompanied by another white dwarf encased in a thick layer of helium, a D⁶ supernova occurs, leading to a double detonation.
Explaining the process, space journalist Michelle Starr noted that the first explosion takes place when one of the white dwarfs accumulates an excessive amount of helium, resulting in a thermonuclear explosion. However, the helium explosion goes a step further, triggering a second explosion in the white dwarf’s core through a shockwave. This phenomenon is known as the “double detonation model” of Type Ia supernovae, or D⁶ supernova.
Such findings not only shed light on the mechanisms behind the acceleration and escape of runaway stars but also contribute to our understanding of the complex nature of supernova explosions. The study detailing these discoveries has been submitted for publication in the Open Journal of Astrophysics.
As scientists continue to unravel the mysteries of the universe, the identification of these remarkable runaway stars and the investigation into their origin and escape will undoubtedly deepen our comprehension of the vastness and intricacies of the cosmos.
