Schematic of two neutron stars merging. (University of Warwick/Mark Garlick/Public Domain) [The Epoch Times, August 07, 2023](The Epoch Times reporter Linda compiles and reports) In our galaxy, there are about 100 billion stars, and they are all locked in some kind of simple, organized orbit, but There were also a few escapees. These runaway stars were probably blasted out of orbit by the supernova explosion, and fled to the depths of the universe without returning.The Milky Way produces about two supernovae per century, and not every supernova triggers the aforementioned stellar escape, making these events relatively rare. But astronomers have just reported six new such escapes in a recent study. Two of them were also the fastest ever.runaway star fast escapeIn the new study, astronomers used data collected by the European Space Agency's (ESA) Gaia Space Observatory (Gaia) to identify two runaway stars with the fastest radial velocities.The speed of the first star, J0927, is 1,420 miles per second. A second star, J1235, follows at 1,053 miles per second.These speeds are difficult to understand from human experience. For example, the fastest human-made spacecraft is the Parker Solar Probe, which reached a record speed of 101 miles per second in 2021, which is about one-tenth of the aforementioned stellar speed.But if you're going to escape the galaxy, you'll need really fast speeds. Seven miles per second is needed just for the rocket to escape Earth's gravity. Entire galaxies like the Milky Way have escape velocities of up to 341 miles per second.It can be said that the super-high-speed stars J0927 and J1235 have such amazing speeds. They likely derive their extraordinary speed from "dynamically driven double-degenerate double-detonation" (D⁶) supernovae.supernova explosionDouble detonation typically occurs when a white dwarf — a type of star that is older and cooler than our sun — orbits another white dwarf.White dwarfs are peculiar objects because they can exist in relative silence for billions of years or explode as supernovae.Why do white dwarfs explode? As the white dwarf sucks material from its companion star, it heats up, eventually triggering a runaway reaction that destroys the white dwarf in a violent explosion in the form of a supernova. This process is known as the "single degenerate model" of Type Ia supernovae.Something more special happens when the companion star is another white dwarf star covered in a thick layer of helium, a D⁶ supernova explosion, according to space journalist Michelle Starr for Science Alert. .D⁶ is called double detonation because it involves two different explosions. The first explosion occurs when one of the white dwarfs accumulates too much helium, which triggers a thermonuclear explosion, Starr said. "But the helium explosion goes a step further: its shock wave triggers a second explosion in the white dwarf's core," Stahl added.The new study has been submitted for publication in the Open Journal of Astrophysics. ◇Editor in charge: Ye Ziwei
Schematic of two neutron stars merging. (University of Warwick/Mark Garlick/Public Domain)

[The Epoch Times, August 07, 2023](The Epoch Times reporter Linda compiles and reports) In our galaxy, there are about 100 billion stars, and they are all locked in some kind of simple, organized orbit, but There were also a few escapees. These runaway stars were probably blasted out of orbit by the supernova explosion, and fled to the depths of the universe without returning.

The Milky Way produces about two supernovae per century, and not every supernova triggers the aforementioned stellar escape, making these events relatively rare. But astronomers have just reported six new such escapes in a recent study. Two of them were also the fastest ever.

runaway star fast escape

In the new study, astronomers used data collected by the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Gaia Space Observatory (Gaia) to identify two runaway stars with the fastest radial velocities.

The speed of the first star, J0927, is 1,420 miles per second. A second star, J1235, follows at 1,053 miles per second.

These speeds are difficult to understand from human experience. For example, the fastest human-made spacecraft is the Parker Solar Probe, which reached a record speed of 101 miles per second in 2021, which is about one-tenth of the aforementioned stellar speed.

But if you’re going to escape the galaxy, you’ll need really fast speeds. Seven miles per second is needed just for the rocket to escape Earth’s gravity. Entire galaxies like the Milky Way have escape velocities of up to 341 miles per second.

It can be said that the super-high-speed stars J0927 and J1235 have such amazing speeds. They likely derive their extraordinary speed from “dynamically driven double-degenerate double-detonation” (D⁶) supernovae.

supernova explosion

Double detonation typically occurs when a white dwarf — a type of star that is older and cooler than our sun — orbits another white dwarf.

White dwarfs are peculiar objects because they can exist in relative silence for billions of years or explode as supernovae.

Why do white dwarfs explode? As the white dwarf sucks material from its companion star, it heats up, eventually triggering a runaway reaction that destroys the white dwarf in a violent explosion in the form of a supernova. This process is known as the “single degenerate model” of Type Ia supernovae.

Something more special happens when the companion star is another white dwarf star covered in a thick layer of helium, a D⁶ supernova explosion, according to space journalist Michelle Starr for Science Alert. .

D⁶ is called double detonation because it involves two different explosions. The first explosion occurs when one of the white dwarfs accumulates too much helium, which triggers a thermonuclear explosion, Starr said. “But the helium explosion goes a step further: its shock wave triggers a second explosion in the white dwarf’s core,” Stahl added.

The new study has been submitted for publication in the Open Journal of Astrophysics. ◇

Editor in charge: Ye Ziwei

Title: Astronomers Discover Two Fastest Escaped Stars and Unravel Supernova Mystery

Date: August 07, 2023

The Milky Way galaxy is a remarkable sight with approximately 100 billion stars following organized orbits. However, among these stars, a few manage to break free and escape their designated paths. Recent findings from a study conducted by astronomers using data from the European Space Agency’s Gaia Space Observatory (Gaia) have revealed not only six new runaway stars but also two of the fastest ever recorded.

J0927 and J1235, the two newly discovered escaped stars, have been found to possess extraordinary radial velocities, with J0927 clocking in at a staggering speed of 1,420 miles per second, closely followed by J1235 with 1,053 miles per second. These velocities are difficult to comprehend, as they far surpass any speeds experienced by human-made spacecraft. For context, the fastest space probe, the Parker Solar Probe, achieved a speed of just 101 miles per second in 2021. To escape Earth’s gravity, a rocket requires a minimum speed of seven miles per second, while entire galaxies such as the Milky Way have escape velocities of up to 341 miles per second.

The incredible speeds of J0927 and J1235 are believed to be the result of “dynamically driven double-degenerate double-detonation” (D⁶) supernovae. This type of explosion occurs when a white dwarf, an older and cooler star compared to our sun, orbits another white dwarf. Normally, white dwarfs either exist in silence for billions of years or explode as supernovae. However, when a white dwarf is accompanied by another white dwarf encased in a thick layer of helium, a D⁶ supernova occurs, leading to a double detonation.

See also  Will Nicolas Cage be in Death Stranding 2?

Explaining the process, space journalist Michelle Starr noted that the first explosion takes place when one of the white dwarfs accumulates an excessive amount of helium, resulting in a thermonuclear explosion. However, the helium explosion goes a step further, triggering a second explosion in the white dwarf’s core through a shockwave. This phenomenon is known as the “double detonation model” of Type Ia supernovae, or D⁶ supernova.

Such findings not only shed light on the mechanisms behind the acceleration and escape of runaway stars but also contribute to our understanding of the complex nature of supernova explosions. The study detailing these discoveries has been submitted for publication in the Open Journal of Astrophysics.

As scientists continue to unravel the mysteries of the universe, the identification of these remarkable runaway stars and the investigation into their origin and escape will undoubtedly deepen our comprehension of the vastness and intricacies of the cosmos.

Editor: Ye Ziwei

