The retro-style role-playing game “Sea of ​​Stars” (Sea of ​​Stars) produced by Sabotage Studio, which developed the best new independent game “Ninja Messenger” (The Messenger) of TGA in 2018, is available today (29) on Steam, Switch, Available on PS5/4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One platforms.

“Sea of ​​Stars” inherits the development team’s goal of “recreating the classic RPG in a modern way”: from turn-based combat to ups and downs of the story, from world exploration to delicate environment interaction, let everyone return to the good old days of unique nostalgic games time.

The plot of this work revolves around the two solstice sons “Valerie” and “Zarai”, who gradually mastered “eclipse magic” during their dangerous journey to fight against the monsters created by the evil alchemist “Creator”.

“Star Sea” uses classic and innovative turn-based combat. In addition to the basic mechanism of taking turns, you can input buttons according to the timing to perform various powerful attacks or defenses, combo skills, power enhancements, and damage magic.

Although the goal is to pay tribute to the traditional RPG, the mechanism has been improved. The player’s actions in the game are smoother and more diverse. They can explore the world through swimming, rock climbing, jumping and other actions. There are also small games such as sailing, cooking, fishing, etc., allowing players to change the pace of the game when they want to play casually.

The system is also more modern. Not only is there no random encounters, no frequent transitions between battlefields, the key to winning battles is also to change the battle strategy and not upgrade desperately.

“Sea of ​​Stars” has been launched on all platforms, and has received 96% of the more than 100 reviews on Steam.

