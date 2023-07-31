The Webb Space Telescope has captured a mysterious photo that has left scientists puzzled. The image shows the Herbig-Haro 46/47 nebula, with a galaxy in the lower right corner that appears to be in the shape of a huge question mark. Astronomers believe that this peculiar formation could be the result of two galaxies merging.
According to researchers at the Space Telescope Science Institute, the question mark-shaped galaxy is located far away from our solar system. Based on current observations, it is likely that two interacting galaxies are responsible for its unique shape. The gravitational interaction between the galaxies could have caused them to change shape, resulting in the formation of a distorted question mark when viewed from a certain angle.
Matt Caplan, an assistant professor of physics at Illinois State University, suggests that the object captured by the Webb Space Telescope may indeed be two merging galaxies. The high-resolution near-infrared imaging capabilities of the telescope allow it to delve deep into the universe, observing galaxies located approximately 13.4 million light-years away from Earth. These galaxies formed around 4.2 billion years after the Big Bang.
Since its successful launch on December 25 of last year, the Webb Space Telescope has made numerous remarkable discoveries. In its first full-color high-definition image, it captured a gravitational lens and provided unprecedented views of the Stephen Quintet galaxy and the Pedestal Nebula. The telescope has also obtained detailed images of Jupiter and Saturn, showcasing intricate details of their rings, as well as capturing footage of a supermassive black hole that existed only 570 million years after the Big Bang.
The Webb Space Telescope continues to expand our understanding of the universe, with each new image revealing fascinating and enigmatic phenomena. As scientists analyze the question mark-shaped galaxy, they hope to uncover more insights into the merging of galaxies and the cosmic forces that shape our vast universe.
Source: Webb telescope photographed a question mark; Expert: It may be a merged galaxy