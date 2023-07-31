Home » write a title for this article The Webb Space Telescope recently released a photo that has puzzled all scientists. The picture shows the Herbig-Haro 46/47 nebula. There is a galaxy in the lower right corner that looks like a huge “question mark”. (Photo/NASA) The Webb Space Telescope, which continues to expand human astronomical horizons, recently released a photo that made all scientists suspicious. It captured a huge “question mark” in the deep space of the universe. Astronomers say it could be two galaxies interacting to form a galaxy shaped like a question mark. According to “Fast Technology”, astronomers at the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) in Baltimore pointed out that this galaxy is very far away from the solar system. According to the current observation results, it may be two interacting galaxies. The gravitational interaction of the galaxies causes the galaxies to change shape, and instead of seeing individual galaxies, they happen to look like distorted question mark shapes at the angle Webb observed. The question mark-shaped galaxy is located in the lower right corner of the Herbig-Haro 46/47 nebula captured by the Webb Space Telescope. Matt Caplan, an assistant professor of physics at Illinois State University, said that this object may be two galaxies that are merging. Astronomers think the question mark could be two galaxies merging, forming an interesting question mark due to gravitational interactions. (Picture/Quick Technology) The report pointed out that thanks to the high-resolution near-infrared imaging capabilities of the Webb Space Telescope, it can go deep into the far corners of the universe and observe galaxies 13.4 million light-years away from the earth. These galaxies formed about 4.2 years after the big bang. billion years. After the Webb Space Telescope was successfully launched on December 25 of the previous year, it has made many amazing discoveries. In the first full-color high-definition image it sent back to Earth, it captured a gravitational lens, as well as the clearest Stephen Quintet galaxy and ship in history. High-resolution footage of the Pedestal Nebula. In addition, it has captured images of Jupiter, Saturn, and details of their rings from an unprecedented perspective, as well as the supermassive black hole only 570 million years ago from the Big Bang. Article source: Webb telescope photographed a question mark Expert: It may be a merged galaxy
The Webb Space Telescope, which continues to expand human astronomical horizons, recently released a photo that made all scientists suspicious. It captured a huge “question mark” in the deep space of the universe. Astronomers say it could be two galaxies interacting to form a galaxy shaped like a question mark.

According to “Fast Technology”, astronomers at the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) in Baltimore pointed out that this galaxy is very far away from the solar system. According to the current observation results, it may be two interacting galaxies. The gravitational interaction of the galaxies causes the galaxies to change shape, and instead of seeing individual galaxies, they happen to look like distorted question mark shapes at the angle Webb observed.

The question mark-shaped galaxy is located in the lower right corner of the Herbig-Haro 46/47 nebula captured by the Webb Space Telescope. Matt Caplan, an assistant professor of physics at Illinois State University, said that this object may be two galaxies that are merging.

Astronomers think the question mark could be two galaxies merging, forming an interesting question mark due to gravitational interactions. (Picture/Quick Technology)

The report pointed out that thanks to the high-resolution near-infrared imaging capabilities of the Webb Space Telescope, it can go deep into the far corners of the universe and observe galaxies 13.4 million light-years away from the earth. These galaxies formed about 4.2 years after the big bang. billion years.

After the Webb Space Telescope was successfully launched on December 25 of the previous year, it has made many amazing discoveries. In the first full-color high-definition image it sent back to Earth, it captured a gravitational lens, as well as the clearest Stephen Quintet galaxy and ship in history. High-resolution footage of the Pedestal Nebula. In addition, it has captured images of Jupiter, Saturn, and details of their rings from an unprecedented perspective, as well as the supermassive black hole only 570 million years ago from the Big Bang.

Article source: Webb telescope photographed a question mark Expert: It may be a merged galaxy

Source: Webb telescope photographed a question mark; Expert: It may be a merged galaxy

