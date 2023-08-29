write a title for this article

When Ghostrunner popped up a few years ago, it reignited many of us Hotline Miami fans. Navigating nimbly through a cyberpunk world while chopping down enemies with fluidity and ease with a katana and other ninja-like tools is an impulse unlike any other. It certainly has its limitations, but the action game’s core gameplay is enough to make it memorable and make the upcoming Ghostrunner 2 one of the highlights of the rest of 2023.

While we’ll have to wait until October 26 to see the game in its full glory, I got a chance to play Ghostrunner 2 as part of our brief preview during Gamescom this year. Admittedly, this was only a very brief preview, as previous experience with the Ghostrunner series did mean I managed to zoom in on the demo in under 15 minutes, but I won’t deny that it was some of the funniest few minutes of my entire show this year.

Essentially, Ghostrunner 2 is just the Ghostrunner we all fell in love with. It doesn’t challenge the premise of its predecessor; it doesn’t introduce very unique mechanics that would redefine gameplay. No. This takes the original game, improves performance and visuals, adds as much depth as possible, and takes players on a journey full of new dangers, enemies, and puzzles to face in the follow-up campaign.

Here is an ad:

Jack is still the main character. He’s still quick-witted, cool-headed, and poised under pressure, like an ’80s action star trapped in the body of a robot ninja. The story still takes you to dystopian and cyberpunk places within the massive Tower, but the difference now is that Ghostrunner 2 will start exploring what exists beyond the Tower’s walls. Why? It’s hard to say, since the demo doesn’t quite hint at this in terms of narrative, but it seems the reason revolves around hunting down another Ghostwalker rival.

With the setting of this story changing like this, developer One More Level wanted to introduce a new feature that feels very RoboCop, because here Jack will be able to ride a new motorcycle, and when you boil it down, it’s the same as Ghostwalker himself is very similar. You can speed up to avoid hazards and cross large gaps; ride walls; hack and slash to destroy power cells and other objects to make your way. Long story short, this isn’t a hulking Harley-Davidson with Jack in the driver’s seat, but a futuristic vehicle that isn’t really bound by the laws of physics. While I was playing the game, I was told that the bike would be incorporated into the story many times in many ways, but for longtime Ghostrunner fans, don’t worry, hack, hack, and double The core gameplay of avoiding the world with feet is still very much there.

In addition to being able to slash and dodge, wall run and jump, crash through walls, and grind on rails, Jack has a ton of gadgets at his disposal that speak volumes about him in both the combat and platforming sections. The grappling hook is back, and now you can also throw shurikens and manipulate certain objects in the world with powerful explosions, which are useful for moving platforms or launching explosive barrels at hordes of enemies.

Here is an ad:

So, as you can see, much like the original Ghostwalker, this sequel aims to put the power of creativity in the player’s hands. If you just want to get straight and straight to the narrative, you can definitely do it, and likewise, if you want to add some flair and want to approach each level in as creative a way as possible, the opportunity presents itself again. The brilliance of Ghostrunner making the game suitable for speedrunners, technical gamers and everyone in between is back here and overall it all comes together to make this sequel exactly what I was hoping for The: More Ghostwalker goodness.