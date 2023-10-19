Create a news article using this content
While reviews for the new Soulslike Lords of the Fallen remain positive, users on Steam are more than willing to express their dissatisfaction with the game’s performance on PC.
At the time of writing, Lords of the Fallen has a mixed rating on Steam, with 57% of reviews being positive. Still, Hexworks isn’t considering this issue alone, as it’s always looking to significantly improve performance, especially on weaker GPUs.
“We have begun implementing more substantial performance improvements,”Hexworks explained in the patch notes.“This is designed to free up VRAM, providing extra space for the GPU running at the limits of its capabilities. This process will take some time as we work to ensure you don’t lose any quality.
There are also some minor gameplay changes, such as fixing certain behaviors during interactions between players, NPCs, and vendors. Additionally, Sparky has some additional lines of dialogue.
