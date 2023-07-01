Home » write a title for this article Thanks to the hot sales of the game software , the sales of Sony PS5 in Japan soared by 70% last week, hitting a four-month high. Japanese game general intelligence media Famitsu released statistics on the 29th, pointing out that the sales of Nintendo Switch and Sony PS5 both showed significant growth, which drove the overall sales of game consoles in Japan (including Switch, PS5, XSX / S) increased by 37% to 200,102 units from last week (June 12-18), showing growth for the first time in four weeks, and the weekly sales volume hit a new high this year. In terms of machine types, thanks to the hot sales of the game software that went on sale on the 22nd, the sales volume of Sony’s PS5 series models (standard version equipped with a disc drive + digital version without a disc drive) in Japan last week reached 85,385 units, a 67% increase from 51,251 units in the previous week, showing growth for three consecutive weeks. The weekly sales volume hit a new high after 91,729 units in the week of February 20-26. Sales of the standard version of PS5 surged 52% to 71,415 units, and sales of the digital version surged 216% to 13,970 units. Last week, the sales volume of “Final Fantasy XVI” in Japan reached about 336,000 sets (excluding the online download version), ranking first in the sales of game software. Publisher Square Enix pointed out that sold more than 3 million sets (including the online download version) in the first week of its release. Last week, sales of the Switch series (regular version of Switch + Switch Lite + OLED version of Switch) in Japan increased by 30% from 81,408 units last week to 105,990 units, showing growth for the third time in four weeks and dominating the Japanese game console market for 15 consecutive weeks. The sales of the regular version of Switch increased by 22% to 20,941 units, the sales of Switch Lite increased by 32% to 18,674 units, and the sales of the OLED version of Switch increased by 33% to 66,375 units. Last week, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X / S (XSX / S) sold 8,727 units in Japan, a 33% drop from 12,978 last week, XSX sales dropped 96% to 279 units, and XSS sales increased 30% to 8,448 tower. Sony announced its financial report on April 28. This year’s PS5 sales target is 25 million units, an annual increase of 31%, and will set a record for the highest annual sales of PS models. (This article is reproduced with authorization from MoneyDJ News; source of the first image: Unsplash) Further reading: Follow TechNews via Google News here New knowledge of science and technology, updated from time to time
Technology

write a title for this article

Thanks to the hot sales of the game software , the sales of Sony PS5 in Japan soared by 70% last week, hitting a four-month high.

Japanese game general intelligence media Famitsu released statistics on the 29th, pointing out that the sales of Nintendo Switch and Sony PS5 both showed significant growth, which drove the overall sales of game consoles in Japan (including Switch, PS5, XSX / S) increased by 37% to 200,102 units from last week (June 12-18), showing growth for the first time in four weeks, and the weekly sales volume hit a new high this year.

In terms of machine types, thanks to the hot sales of the game software that went on sale on the 22nd, the sales volume of Sony’s PS5 series models (standard version equipped with a disc drive + digital version without a disc drive) in Japan last week reached 85,385 units, a 67% increase from 51,251 units in the previous week, showing growth for three consecutive weeks. The weekly sales volume hit a new high after 91,729 units in the week of February 20-26. Sales of the standard version of PS5 surged 52% to 71,415 units, and sales of the digital version surged 216% to 13,970 units.

Last week, the sales volume of “Final Fantasy XVI” in Japan reached about 336,000 sets (excluding the online download version), ranking first in the sales of game software. Publisher Square Enix pointed out that sold more than 3 million sets (including the online download version) in the first week of its release.

Last week, sales of the Switch series (regular version of Switch + Switch Lite + OLED version of Switch) in Japan increased by 30% from 81,408 units last week to 105,990 units, showing growth for the third time in four weeks and dominating the Japanese game console market for 15 consecutive weeks. The sales of the regular version of Switch increased by 22% to 20,941 units, the sales of Switch Lite increased by 32% to 18,674 units, and the sales of the OLED version of Switch increased by 33% to 66,375 units.

Last week, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X / S (XSX / S) sold 8,727 units in Japan, a 33% drop from 12,978 last week, XSX sales dropped 96% to 279 units, and XSS sales increased 30% to 8,448 tower.

Sony announced its financial report on April 28. This year’s PS5 sales target is 25 million units, an annual increase of 31%, and will set a record for the highest annual sales of PS models.

(This article is reproduced with authorization from MoneyDJ News; source of the first image: Unsplash)

Further reading:

Follow TechNews via Google News here

New knowledge of science and technology, updated from time to time

by admin
write a title for this article <p>Thanks to the hot sales of the game software <Final Fantasy XVI>, the sales of Sony PS5 in Japan soared by 70% last week, hitting a four-month high.</p> <p>Japanese game general intelligence media Famitsu released statistics on the 29th, pointing out that the sales of Nintendo Switch and Sony PS5 both showed significant growth, which drove the overall sales of game consoles in Japan (including Switch, PS5, XSX / S) increased by 37% to 200,102 units from last week (June 12-18), showing growth for the first time in four weeks, and the weekly sales volume hit a new high this year.</p> <p>In terms of machine types, thanks to the hot sales of the game software <Final Fantasy XVI> that went on sale on the 22nd, the sales volume of Sony’s PS5 series models (standard version equipped with a disc drive + digital version without a disc drive) in Japan last week reached 85,385 units, a 67% increase from 51,251 units in the previous week, showing growth for three consecutive weeks. The weekly sales volume hit a new high after 91,729 units in the week of February 20-26. Sales of the standard version of PS5 surged 52% to 71,415 units, and sales of the digital version surged 216% to 13,970 units.</p> <p>Last week, the sales volume of “Final Fantasy XVI” in Japan reached about 336,000 sets (excluding the online download version), ranking first in the sales of game software. Publisher Square Enix pointed out that <Final Fantasy XVI> sold more than 3 million sets (including the online download version) in the first week of its release.</p> <p>Last week, sales of the Switch series (regular version of Switch + Switch Lite + OLED version of Switch) in Japan increased by 30% from 81,408 units last week to 105,990 units, showing growth for the third time in four weeks and dominating the Japanese game console market for 15 consecutive weeks. The sales of the regular version of Switch increased by 22% to 20,941 units, the sales of Switch Lite increased by 32% to 18,674 units, and the sales of the OLED version of Switch increased by 33% to 66,375 units.</p> <p>Last week, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X / S (XSX / S) sold 8,727 units in Japan, a 33% drop from 12,978 last week, XSX sales dropped 96% to 279 units, and XSS sales increased 30% to 8,448 tower.</p> <p>Sony announced its financial report on April 28. This year’s PS5 sales target is 25 million units, an annual increase of 31%, and will set a record for the highest annual sales of PS models.</p> <p>(This article is reproduced with authorization from MoneyDJ News; source of the first image: Unsplash)</p> <h3>Further reading:</h3> <p>Follow TechNews via Google News here</p> <p class="articleContent_text">New knowledge of science and technology, updated from time to time</p>

Sales of Sony PS5 in Japan Soar by 70% Thanks to Final Fantasy XVI’s Success

In a surprising turn of events, the sales of Sony PS5 in Japan have skyrocketed by 70% in the past week, reaching a four-month high. This surge in sales can be attributed to the overwhelming success of the highly anticipated game software, Final Fantasy XVI.

According to Japanese game general intelligence media Famitsu, both Nintendo Switch and Sony PS5 saw significant growth, leading to an overall increase in game console sales in Japan. In fact, the sales of game consoles, including Switch, PS5, and XSX/S, increased by 37% to 200,102 units from last week (June 12-18). This marks the first growth in four weeks, and the weekly sales volume has hit a new high for this year.

The success of Final Fantasy XVI played a crucial role in the surge of PS5 sales in Japan. Last week, the sales volume of Sony’s PS5 series models, including the standard version equipped with a disc drive and the digital version without a disc drive, reached an impressive 85,385 units. This signifies a 67% increase from the previous week’s sales of 51,251 units, showing growth for three consecutive weeks. The weekly sales volume even surpassed the numbers achieved during the week of February 20-26 when it reached 91,729 units. Sales of the standard version of PS5 increased by 52% to 71,415 units, while sales of the digital version skyrocketed by 216% to 13,970 units.

Additionally, Final Fantasy XVI also reached new milestones in terms of game software sales. It sold approximately 336,000 sets (excluding the online download version) in Japan last week, making it the top-selling game software. Publisher Square Enix revealed that Final Fantasy XVI sold over 3 million sets, including the online download version, in just its first week of release.

See also  The future of technology that we will see in Las Vegas at CES 2023

While Sony PS5 experienced a surge in sales, Nintendo Switch maintained its dominance in the Japanese game console market. The sales of the Switch series, including the regular version of Switch, Switch Lite, and the recently released OLED version, increased by 30% from 81,408 units to 105,990 units. This marks the third growth in four weeks, and the Switch series has dominated the Japanese game console market for an impressive 15 consecutive weeks. The sales of the regular version of Switch increased by 22% to 20,941 units, while the sales of Switch Lite saw a 32% increase to 18,674 units. The OLED version of Switch had a phenomenal sales growth of 33% with 66,375 units sold.

On the other hand, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S (XSX/S) experienced a decline in sales. Last week, XSX/S sold a total of 8,727 units in Japan, representing a 33% drop from the previous week’s sales of 12,978 units. The sales of XSX plummeted by 96% to 279 units, while the sales of XSS increased by 30% to 8,448 units.

Looking ahead, Sony announced in its financial report on April 28 that it has set a sales target of 25 million units for the PS5 this year, marking a year-on-year increase of 31%. If achieved, this would set a record for the highest annual sales of PS models.

Overall, the success of Final Fantasy XVI has not only contributed to the significant growth in Sony PS5 sales but has also boosted the overall game console market in Japan. With the ongoing popularity of gaming, it will be interesting to see if these trends continue in the months to come.

See also  Microsoft emphasizes that Windows 11 is the most secure, reliable and environmentally friendly Windows operating system ever

(This article is reproduced with authorization from MoneyDJ News; source of the first image: Unsplash)

You may also like

Rising Prices and Limited Improvements: What to Expect...

Small tip, big effect: iPhone users finally have...

Investments in startups in Italy are collapsing. In...

consumers ready for cultured meat and for…

Backlash from Players as ‘Metal Gear Solid Master...

The offer in the field of quantum computing...

Windows 11 Build 23493 Introduces Windows Copilot and...

Can you watch WWE on Amazon Prime Video?...

The best electric SUV from Japan?

Steam Summer Sale Begins with Discounts on Steam...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy