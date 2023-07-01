write a title for this article

Thanks to the hot sales of the game software , the sales of Sony PS5 in Japan soared by 70% last week, hitting a four-month high.

Japanese game general intelligence media Famitsu released statistics on the 29th, pointing out that the sales of Nintendo Switch and Sony PS5 both showed significant growth, which drove the overall sales of game consoles in Japan (including Switch, PS5, XSX / S) increased by 37% to 200,102 units from last week (June 12-18), showing growth for the first time in four weeks, and the weekly sales volume hit a new high this year.

In terms of machine types, thanks to the hot sales of the game software that went on sale on the 22nd, the sales volume of Sony’s PS5 series models (standard version equipped with a disc drive + digital version without a disc drive) in Japan last week reached 85,385 units, a 67% increase from 51,251 units in the previous week, showing growth for three consecutive weeks. The weekly sales volume hit a new high after 91,729 units in the week of February 20-26. Sales of the standard version of PS5 surged 52% to 71,415 units, and sales of the digital version surged 216% to 13,970 units.

Last week, the sales volume of “Final Fantasy XVI” in Japan reached about 336,000 sets (excluding the online download version), ranking first in the sales of game software. Publisher Square Enix pointed out that sold more than 3 million sets (including the online download version) in the first week of its release.

Last week, sales of the Switch series (regular version of Switch + Switch Lite + OLED version of Switch) in Japan increased by 30% from 81,408 units last week to 105,990 units, showing growth for the third time in four weeks and dominating the Japanese game console market for 15 consecutive weeks. The sales of the regular version of Switch increased by 22% to 20,941 units, the sales of Switch Lite increased by 32% to 18,674 units, and the sales of the OLED version of Switch increased by 33% to 66,375 units.

Last week, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X / S (XSX / S) sold 8,727 units in Japan, a 33% drop from 12,978 last week, XSX sales dropped 96% to 279 units, and XSS sales increased 30% to 8,448 tower.

Sony announced its financial report on April 28. This year’s PS5 sales target is 25 million units, an annual increase of 31%, and will set a record for the highest annual sales of PS models.

(This article is reproduced with authorization from MoneyDJ News; source of the first image: Unsplash)

