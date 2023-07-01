Sales of Sony PS5 in Japan Soar by 70% Thanks to Final Fantasy XVI’s Success
In a surprising turn of events, the sales of Sony PS5 in Japan have skyrocketed by 70% in the past week, reaching a four-month high. This surge in sales can be attributed to the overwhelming success of the highly anticipated game software, Final Fantasy XVI.
According to Japanese game general intelligence media Famitsu, both Nintendo Switch and Sony PS5 saw significant growth, leading to an overall increase in game console sales in Japan. In fact, the sales of game consoles, including Switch, PS5, and XSX/S, increased by 37% to 200,102 units from last week (June 12-18). This marks the first growth in four weeks, and the weekly sales volume has hit a new high for this year.
The success of Final Fantasy XVI played a crucial role in the surge of PS5 sales in Japan. Last week, the sales volume of Sony’s PS5 series models, including the standard version equipped with a disc drive and the digital version without a disc drive, reached an impressive 85,385 units. This signifies a 67% increase from the previous week’s sales of 51,251 units, showing growth for three consecutive weeks. The weekly sales volume even surpassed the numbers achieved during the week of February 20-26 when it reached 91,729 units. Sales of the standard version of PS5 increased by 52% to 71,415 units, while sales of the digital version skyrocketed by 216% to 13,970 units.
Additionally, Final Fantasy XVI also reached new milestones in terms of game software sales. It sold approximately 336,000 sets (excluding the online download version) in Japan last week, making it the top-selling game software. Publisher Square Enix revealed that Final Fantasy XVI sold over 3 million sets, including the online download version, in just its first week of release.
While Sony PS5 experienced a surge in sales, Nintendo Switch maintained its dominance in the Japanese game console market. The sales of the Switch series, including the regular version of Switch, Switch Lite, and the recently released OLED version, increased by 30% from 81,408 units to 105,990 units. This marks the third growth in four weeks, and the Switch series has dominated the Japanese game console market for an impressive 15 consecutive weeks. The sales of the regular version of Switch increased by 22% to 20,941 units, while the sales of Switch Lite saw a 32% increase to 18,674 units. The OLED version of Switch had a phenomenal sales growth of 33% with 66,375 units sold.
On the other hand, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S (XSX/S) experienced a decline in sales. Last week, XSX/S sold a total of 8,727 units in Japan, representing a 33% drop from the previous week’s sales of 12,978 units. The sales of XSX plummeted by 96% to 279 units, while the sales of XSS increased by 30% to 8,448 units.
Looking ahead, Sony announced in its financial report on April 28 that it has set a sales target of 25 million units for the PS5 this year, marking a year-on-year increase of 31%. If achieved, this would set a record for the highest annual sales of PS models.
Overall, the success of Final Fantasy XVI has not only contributed to the significant growth in Sony PS5 sales but has also boosted the overall game console market in Japan. With the ongoing popularity of gaming, it will be interesting to see if these trends continue in the months to come.
