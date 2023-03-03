Write Once, Run Anywhere – how backwards compatible is Java really?



Starting in 1995, Sun Microsystems advertised the Java platform with the slogan “Write Once, Run Anywhere” (WORA). This slogan combined two different advantages of Java: By using the JVM (Java Virtual Machine), compiled programs can be run on all platforms on which a JVM is available. For example, a Java application compiled on Windows can easily run on Linux in a JVM.

Hendrik Ebbers (@hendrikEbbers) is Java Champion, JCP Expert Group Member and has been awarded several times as Rockstar Speaker of JavaOne. With his own company Open Elements, Hendrik is currently helping to design the Hedera Hashgraph and make its services available to the public. Hendrik is a co-founder of JUG Dortmund and Cyberland and gives lectures and workshops on Java all over the world. His book “Mastering JavaFX 8 Controls” was published by Oracle Press in 2014. Hendrik is actively involved in open source projects such as JakartaEE or Eclipse Adoptium. Hendrik is a member of the AdoptOpenJDK TSC and the Eclipse Adoptium WG.

The second aspect of the slogan is Java backwards compatibility. Software compiled with one version of Java should also run smoothly on future versions of Java. In recent years, however, this promise has changed quite a bit.

Backward compatibility through private APIs in the JCL

Backward compatibility in Java should always be made possible by separating the public and private APIs in the Java Class Library (JCL). The JCL contains all the Java API classes that we work with on a daily basis, such as java.lang.String or java.util.List . But also more exotic classes like sun.misc.Unsafe are part of the JCL. The JCL, together with the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) and various tools such as the Java compiler (javac), define the JavaSE JDK that developers work with on a daily basis.

The private API of the JCL is on the class path, but should never be used directly by applications. Internal changes in the OpenJDK are often implemented in this area, which could result in possible changes in the interfaces of the Private API. In general, one can say that all classes of the JCL, whose packages are not with java.* or javax.* begin to belong to the Private API, since some Java distributions include JavaFX, you can still for them javafx.* add to.

Software that used classes from the Private API at compile time or runtime was therefore at risk of no longer being able to run with every (major) release of Java. While the use at compile time could be determined directly, there were even unexpected problems in production when using it at runtime, for example due to reflection or transitive dependencies.

With Java 9 and the introduction of the module system, however, the whole thing has changed. The module system makes it possible to hide APIs from the outside world and thus only make them usable within your own module. This allowed Java’s private APIs to be completely hidden.

Since these private APIs were used by many programs and libraries, this cut with Java 9 would certainly have led to immense conversions. Therefore, the OpenJDK decided that the private APIs from Java 9 to Java 15 can still be used. A warning is only issued here if the software accesses private APIs. For this, the parameter illegal-access introduced in Java 9 to 15 by default warn is set. The parameter could be changed simply to start the JVM as a command line parameter.

So you could also in these versions by adding --illegal-access=deny already ensure that a Java program can no longer use the private APIs of the JCL. This was then also the standard behavior of JDK 16. Here you have to activate the flag warn set if you want to enable your own application to use private APIs. However, this option was completely removed with the LTS release of Java 17. The values permit , warn and debug were for that illegal-access Removed flag making it no longer possible to allow general access to Private APIs. If you are still forced to use private APIs with Java 17, you can still do this via the --add-opens -flag or dem Add-Opens -Enable attribute in manifest for specific modules.

Changes in the tools or the JVM

Changes in the tools or the JVM can also affect the backwards compatibility of Java. With Java 10, for example, JEP 286 expanded the Java language to include the use of var expanded. This means that the type of a variable in Java no longer has to be specified manually if it can be determined by the compiler. Here is an example:

var list = new ArrayList (); // infers ArrayList var stream = list.stream(); // infers Stream

The introduction of var into the Java Language has had some repercussions. Although was var not added as a keyword to the Java syntax, which still makes it possible to var to use as a variable name. The status of var in the Java Language is defined as “Reserved Type Name” (see JEP 286). However, this means that it is no longer possible to create classes or interfaces var to call. Although this may only have happened in very few Java programs, it is a break in backwards compatibility with Java.

Deprecated APIs to maintain backwards compatibility

The first version of Java was released in 1996. Since not only Java as a programming language, but also programming paradigms have continued to develop since then, many APIs have been converted to Java. Patterns that were still typical in 1996 are now partly obsolete. In addition, the developers of the OpenJDK occasionally make mistakes and this results in APIs that, based on current knowledge, should not be used anymore.

However, to keep Java backwards compatible, such APIs have not been removed if they are part of the JCL’s public APIs. Initially, the JavaDoc warned against its use and alternative APIs were often suggested directly. With the introduction of annotation with Java 1.5, this could be achieved by using the @Deprecated -Annotation to be improved again. This annotation not only shows the user that an API should no longer be used, but also causes the Java compiler to generate a warning (or even an error, depending on the configuration). The whole thing is also clearly highlighted in IDEs today, so that you can quickly see whether program code is accessing APIs that are marked as deprecated (obsolete).

Although the process worked for a long time, over the years more and more code has been created in the OpenJDK that uses @Deprecated was annotated and therefore had to be maintained with every version and change. The Java API also became more and more bloated. With the arrival of the Java module system and the division of the JCL into individual modules, completely different problems arose: Due to the many outdated code sections that were never removed, there were completely wild dependencies in the OpenJDK that could not be easily resolved.

Therefore, with Java 9, the @Deprecated -Annotation you give um Attribute forRemoval expanded. This attribute indicates that an API using @Deprecated(forRemoval=true) is annotated, may be removed in a future version of Java. With the new Java release train and new versions every six months, this can sometimes happen extremely quickly. And the latest versions of Java also show that this is being used. Among other things, the CORBA API, various interfaces under java.security.acl.* or methods from the java.lang.SecurityManager removed. The java.lang.SecurityManager should even be completely removed from the JCL.

tracking the changes

The javaalmanac.io website has been available for some time to check and assess the differences and changes between two Java versions. Any differences in the Java Class Library between two Java versions can be viewed here. Since not only versions with long-term support (LTS) are listed here, but all major releases since Java 1.0, you can simply convert your own software before a conversion or even before the appearance of a new LTS version of Java begin. In addition to changes, the tool also shows all classes, functions and other elements that come with @Deprecated were annotated.

And what does that mean for developers?

Java has shown that at some point programming languages ​​have to choose between innovative and agile further development and constant downward compatibility. The older a language becomes, the more legacy it brings with it. Many parts of the API are no longer up to date and are difficult to adapt to modern paradigms. Therefore, it makes sense that a language sometimes throws inherited burdens overboard. Of course, one must not forget the users and must deal with these topics sensitively.

In my view, those responsible for Java have managed this balancing act well by announcing the new concepts such as the removal of deprecated APIs over a long period of time. They also responded to criticism and feedback from the community. Dealing with the class certainly applies here sun.misc.Unsafe as a good example. Their removal from the OpenJDK has been discussed for a long time. Further functions have also been added to the OpenJDK for developers of frameworks and libraries in order to ensure backwards compatibility. With multi-release JAR files (JEP 238), Jars can contain specific classes for different Java versions and thus significantly increase compatibility.

Nevertheless, such changes mean more work for developers who wait a long time before switching between Java versions. However, if you always switch to the current LTS version of Java and are familiar with the concepts and tools described here, the work generally remains manageable.



