Following the safety vision in 2007 that “no more serious injury or even death when driving Volvo models”, Volvo has won the trust of many car owners with its design of vehicles and other aspects. After creating a passive safety shield, Volvo also announced that they will come to their latest pure electric SUV EX90, and they will create an invisible shield with the ability to prevent accidents. Read on to write a new standard for safety, Volvo EX90 electric car will use LiDAR inside and outside the car (yes, inside the car) report inside.



▲ Source of this picture: Volvo

Writing a new standard for safety, Volvo EX90 electric car will use LiDAR inside and outside the car (yes, it will also be installed in the car)

They have already announced that they will release the latest Volvo EX90 electric SUV on 11/9, and they are the first to reveal their latest vision for active driving protection at today’s Safety in mind global zero-day online conference.

The EX90 is the latest model of Volvo’s new generation of safety standards. In addition to fully loaded cameras, radar and ultrasonic sensors, they will also use LiDAR as standard outside and inside the car – yes, just like the title. What they said, they even included the driving state in the car into the sensing range. With optical sensors (LiDAR and dual-camera system) and steering wheel detection, the EX90 will use Volvo’s algorithm to understand the interior of the car to judge. Whether its condition is suitable for driving the vehicle.

Once the system determines that the driver is not really paying attention to the road conditions, it will first remind the driver with a gentle warning. Then it will be the turn of a more obvious warning sound. In the most extreme situations, such as when the driver feels uncomfortable or is found to be dozing off, the vehicle also has the ability to stop safely and actively seek relevant help.

This in-car system will sense very subtle states, such as the human body’s breathing state in hot or cold environments, and give a warm reminder to the driver – I have to say, this is really powerful. The purpose is to provide early warning of possible driving distraction problems caused by emotional changes or physiological states.

In addition to actively detecting whether the driving state is suitable for driving. The LiDAR on the roof of the Volvo EX90, combined with other sensors, can detect black tires as far as 100 meters even at night (you know, this is difficult to reflect the tracking objects); pedestrians can be detected at 250 meters. The meter sensed his presence. Volvo mentioned in the film that such a distance (250 meters) means that if you are moving at a speed of 120KPH, you will have about 7.5 seconds to react and avoid a collision.

According to Volvo, after adding LiDAR, the system can reduce the incidence of major casualties by 20% and reduce the incidence of car accidents by 9%. On this basis, millions of accidents could be avoided over time. Volvo also invites everyone to look forward to the arrival of the safest Volvo ever.

Further reading:



Beauty is fine too! Apple Watch Series 8 / Apple Watch SE 2 Unboxing Experience

