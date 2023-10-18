writing about X will cost $1 per year

In a move that surprised many, Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX, recently announced via tweet a new policy for X (formerly Twitter): users will have to pay $1 per year to write on the platform. From now on, free accounts will only have the ability to read content.

Elon Musk kicks off “Not a bot” test

In a digital world where the presence of bots and spammers is increasingly invasive, platform Starting October 17, 2023, X has launched a test of a new subscription mode called “Not A Bot” aimed at new users in two specific countries: New Zealand and the Philippines.

The growing threat of fraudulent and manipulative activities has pushed many digital platforms to seek innovative solutions. X, with its new initiative, aims to further strengthen its efforts to reduce spam and bot activity, while guaranteeing an optimal user experience even after the various warnings by the European Commission for the presence of illegal information and disinformation on this social network.

How “Not A Bot” Works

The subscription process for new users in these two countries consists of two stages:

Check Telefonica: First of all, new members will have to confirm their identity through a phone number verification, thus ensuring greater security.

Subscription Plan Selection: An annual fee of $1 USD (with variations by country and currency) will allow new users to actively interact on the platform, with the ability to post content, like, reply and more. There is also an “X Premium” option dedicated to verified organizations.

Users who choose not to subscribe will have limited access, only being able to view content and follow other accounts.

The goal of Elon Musk and X’s initiative

The heart of the “Not A Bot” initiative is the desire to defend the integrity of the X platform. The idea is to discourage bots and spammers who try to manipulate the systemensuring real users have a seamless and genuine experience.

With a subscription cost of $1.43 NZD per year for New Zealand and ₱42.51 PHP for the Philippines, the “Not A Bot” initiative represents a step forward in the fight against fraudulent activity online. It remains to be seen what the actual results of this test will be. In any case, it is clear that X is taking the security and experience of its users seriously, seeking innovative solutions for a cleaner and safer web.

Community reactions

Reactions to this news have been mixed. While some appreciate the idea of ​​a more polished and less noisy platform, others see this as an attempt to limit freedom of expression and create an economic barrier to access. Some users have also expressed concern that this could lead to greater polarisation, with a divide between those who can afford to pay and those who cannot.

Elon Musk’s decision to introduce a fee for writing on “X” is certainly bold and could radically change the way we interact on the successor platform to Twitter. It remains to be seen how the community will react in the long term and what the implications will be for the platform and the social media landscape in general.