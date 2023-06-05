[WWDC 2023]iPadOS 17 adds interactive Widgets, custom lock screen, and integrated PDF

WWDC23 released the new version of iPadOS 17, focusing on two features: interactive widgets and custom lock screen. At the same time, iOS Live Activity, Health App (Health App), and integrated PDF function in Notes are added. iPadOS 17 in disguise adds more iOS features to the iPad.

After introducing iOS 17, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, introduced the new version of iPadOS.

iPadOS 15 has added Widgets to the Home Screen, and the next version of iPadOS 17 will make Widgets interactive. For example, the Widget of the To-do list directly clicks on the completed project; the home program Widget directly controls electrical appliances, which is convenient for smart home management; the Music Widget controls the music played. Federighi even thinks that Widgets can be used for more purposes, such as flashcards (flashcard) Widget, click to learn content.

iPadOS 17 adds a custom lock screen similar to iOS 16, and provides more custom themes, including weather and universe. Among them, the theme of the universe can choose different planets. Live photos can also be used as the theme, and the system uses a neural engine to complement and generate slow-motion dynamic images.

iOS Live Activity has also been ported to iPadOS 17 to display flight and game results in real time. The function that is different from iOS is to display multiple timers at the same time.

Join the health program in iPadOS, access iOS data at the same time, and view personal health data and trends on a larger screen. Through HealthKit, more health programs can be used. Federighi used the sleep monitoring program Rise as an example to visualize the sleep cycle.

iPadOS 17 supports more PDF functions. Opening a form file can identify column content, even scanned documents are also supported. Display the corresponding personal data to help speed up the form filling, and fill the form with the customer’s signature. The PDF function can be used in Notes, and even through real-time collaboration, invite colleagues and classmates to modify PDF files together.

Models that can be upgraded to iPadOS 17 include: