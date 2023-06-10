[WWDC 2023]macOS Sonoma introduces desktop gadgets and game mode!

Apple Apple announced the latest generation of Mac operating system “macOS Sonoma”, which will add desktop widgets, Apple TV-like screen savers, improved Messages and Safari apps, and new game modes.

The first feature introduced by Apple is the new interactive Widget gadgets. These gadgets can be integrated with the desktop background, based on the principle of not interrupting work, and the same gadgets as the iPhone can be used on the Mac through the relay function.

macOS Sonoma also introduces enhanced video conferencing features, including Presenter Overlay to join the speaker function, allowing users to display their own images before sharing content. The Reactions feature allows users to express their feelings during video conferencing, and the Screen Sharing feature has also been simplified and improved.

As usual, the Safari browser is a major privacy update, providing stronger tracking protection and protecting the security of users’ devices.

In addition, macOS Sonoma’s screen saver has added new images, which can play landscapes, programs, earth… and other themed videos from all over the world, which is somewhat similar to the screen saver function of tvOS.

In addition, the biggest change in macOS Sonoma also provides a new game mode, which can display a smoother and more consistent frame rate, reduce sound delay, reduce the input delay of the gamepad, and apply to any game on the Mac.

Apple Apple also said that it will cooperate with game development companies to develop Mac games in the future. The well-known Japanese game producer Hideo Kojima revealed at WWDC that “Death Stranding Director’s Edition” is expected to be on the Mac operating system by the end of 2023. This news is very important to gamers. Important, it also means that there may be more and more games on the Mac platform in the future.

