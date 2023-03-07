Home Technology WWE 2K23 reveals DLC plans for 25 new Superstars
WWE 2K23 reveals DLC plans for 25 new Superstars

The release of WWE 2K23 is just around the corner, and while it looks like the game’s roster is already quite large, 25 Superstars will soon be in the ring.

In a new post on 2K’s website, it outlines the game’s DLC roadmap, which will see 25 new superstars join the game by the end of the year. With the exception of B-Fab, who was introduced only as a manager, all other wrestlers who were introduced were playable in the ring.

The roadmap for WWE 2K23 is as follows:

DLC 1： Steiner Row Pack （April 19）

  • Scott Steiner

  • Rick Steiner

  • B-Fab

  • manager only

  • top dora

  • Asante Adonis

DLC 2： Pretty Sweet Pack （May 17）

  • Carl Anderson

  • luke gallows

  • Tiffany Stratton

  • Elton Prince

  • Kit Wilson

DLC 3： Race to NXT Pack （June 14）

  • harley race car

  • ivy nile

  • Zhou Tingting

  • Tony D’Angelo

  • Trick Williams

DLC 4： Revel with Wyatt Pack （July 19）

  • Bray Wyatt

  • zeus

  • Valhalla

  • joe gacy

  • Blair Davenport

DLC 5： Bad News U Pack （August 16）

  • Eve Torres

  • Wade Barrett

  • damon camp

  • Andrea Chase

  • Nathan Fraser

What do you think of this lineup? Is there a wrestler missing that you want to see?

WWE 2K23 launches March 14 on Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

