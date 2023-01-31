It has been revealed that Street Fighter 6 will be bolstered by the voices of WWE wrestlers. As announced on social media, Zelina Vega (real name Thea Trinidad) will be lending her talents to Capcom to provide live commentary and color commentary in games.

Speaking about the news, Vega said: “What an honor. I shed tears of happiness tonight. Thank you @CapcomUSA_ @CapcomFighters @alfonso_thesix @wwe and everyone who made this book dream come true tonight.

“Shout out to Texas! You guys always show me unconditional love

“Guys!!!..I’m in #StreetFighter6!!!!”

That’s also when Vega made an appearance at Royal Rumble over the weekend, where she debuted as Street Fighter character Juri Han, as you can see in the tweet above.